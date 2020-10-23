The Waynesburg Central volleyball team tied the match at 2-2, but Beth-Center came through with a 15-7 win in the fifth set Friday afternoon for a 3-2 Section 3-AA home victory.
Waynesburg (11-1, 11-2) won the first set, and Beth-Center stormed back to take the next two, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Lady Raiders won the fourth set, 25-11, to tie the match.
Noelle Hunter finished with 17 kills and two aces for the Lady Bulldogs (4-8, 4-8). Jen Zelenick had 18 digs and 8 kills. Zoey Sussan led the way with 32 assists adding three aces. Alyssa Minerd had 14 digs, and Anna Sloan added five kills and two aces.
