CONNELLSVILLE — Both Connellsville and Kiski Area girls tennis teams were seeking their first win in the young season when the squads met Monday afternoon at Connellsville.
The Lady Panthers managed to sweep the doubles and take two singles matches for a 4-1 road victory against the Lady Falcons.
Alyssa Kremposky had the lone victory for Connellsville (0-2, 0-2) when she defeated Makenna MacLean at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
The Lady Falcons’ Ava McClean avoided a shutout against Lexiann Colaianni at No. 2 singles, falling, 6-1, 6-2.
McClean said it was difficult playing from behind, but tried to keep plugging away.
“It’s tough. I tell myself to keep going,” explained McClean.
McClean said she has confidence in her backhand and is still working on controlling her forehand.
“I think my backhand was working better than my forehand. I think (backhands) are easier to control,” said McClean. “My forehands weren’t working. They were going out a lot.”
McClean played doubles last year, making the move to singles in her senior season.
“Hopefully, I will get further in singles matches (than doubles matches last year),” said McClean. “Doubles are easier. You don’t have to move as much.
“You have to move in singles. It’s the footwork. It’s just practice and repetition.”
McClean noted similarities between singles and doubles, adding, “In both (doubles and singles) you have to place the ball good enough so they can’t get there.”
Temperatures hovered in the low- to mid-90s Monday afternoon with the ever-present breeze blowing through Connellsville’s tennis courts.
“The wind is tough to play in. It’s a big part in serving,” said McClean.
The Lady Falcons’ Morgan Adams lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles to the Lady Cavaliers’ Ambur Orowitz, 6-0, 6-0.
Kiski’s Asya Welch and Sabrina Wilson won their No. 1 doubles match against Rachel Dally and Aubree McClean, 6-1, 6-2. Savannah Renwick and Lauren Roolf didn’t drop a set at No. 2 doubles for a 6-4, 6-2 win against the Lady Falcons’ Madison McSheffery and Eva Lypson.
