Meghan and Ella Zambruno both shot even-par 34 to lead visiting Greensburg Central Catholic to a 151-193 Section 2-AA victory Monday afternoon over Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Isabella Aigner shot 36 and Angelica Dewicki finished with 47 for the Centurions.
Caroline Konieczny was the low golfer for the Lady Gators with a 3-over 37. Claire Konieczny shot 39. Kharisma Zylka (55) and Audra Holonich (62) also counted in Geibel's final count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.