The Hickory girls finished with 9-over 225 on Monday to win the Class AA title at the PIAA Team Golf Championships hosted by Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Sash Petrochko was the low golfer for Hickory with 3-over 74. McKenzie Gustas shot 75 and Luciana Masters’ 76 rounded out the scoring. Ava Liburdi’s 87 did not count.
Greensburg Central Catholic shot 239 to edge North East by one stroke for second place.
Meghan Zambruno led the Lady Centurions with 4-over 75. Izzy Aigner finished with 79 and Ella Zambruno closed out the scoring with 85. Olivia Kane’s 92 and Tyler Zierski’s 102 were not used.
Loyalsock was third with 267, followed by Central Valley (291) and Westmont Hilltop (292).
The State College boys won a playoff for the Class AAA title. State College and Fox Chapel finished tied at 8-over 292.
John Olsen had a solid round for the gold medalists with 1-under 70. Max Wagner (72), Luke Janac (74), and Joey Sabol (76) also counted in the final score.
LaSalle College (299), Central Bucks West (300), Dallastown (303), and Dallas (329) rounded out the Class AAA team results.
The Devon Prep boys won the Class AA title with 20-over 304.
Nick Ciocca led the way for Devon Prep with 1-over 72. Graham White (76), Kidder Urban (77), and Charlie Hurchalla (79) also had scoring rounds.
Lewisburg was second with 313, followed by Boiling Springs (331), North Catholic (335), Union City (344), and Tyrone (346).
Downingtown East edge Peters Twp. by two strokes for the girls Class AAA crown. Downington East finished with a team total of 20-over 236.
Ava O’Sullivan (73), Mia Pace (81), and Silvana Gonzalez (82) scored for Downingtown East.
Fox Chapel (241), McDowell (257), Scranton Prep (263), and Cumberland Valley (297) rounded out the Class AAA results.
