The Albert Gallatin girls nearly scored all the points needed in the first eight minutes Monday night on their way to a 60-27 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Albert Gallatin (2-5, 6-7) led 23-9 after the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime.
The Lady Colonials' Gianna Michaux shared game-scoring honors with 15 points. Olivia Miller added 11.
Alessandra Peccon finished with 15 points for the Fillies (0-6, 0-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.