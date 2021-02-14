Bryn Bezjak, Olivia Miller and Courtlyn Turner combined for 45 points Saturday afternoon to lead visiting Albert Gallatin to a 63-42 non-section victory at Waynesburg Central.
Bezjak led the way for the Lady Colonials (11-4) with a game-high 20 points. Miller scored 13 and Turner added 11.
Albert Gallatin led 21-8, 36-15 and 52-30 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna paced the Lady Raiders (9-4) with 18 points. Clara Paige Miller added 13.
Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47 -- The Lady Leopards led after the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles rallied for the lead at halftime and maintained the advantage over the final 16 minutes for a non-section victory.
Belle Vernon (7-5) led 18-14 entering the second quarter, but Serra Catholic pulled into a 29-24 halftime lead.
Viva Kreis and Grace Henderson share team scoring honors for the Lady Leopards with 13 points apiece. Taylor Rodriguez added 13 points.
Nicole Pawlowski and Chloe Pordash led the way for Serra Catholic (9-0) with 14 points each. Grace Navarro finished with 10 points.
Washington 35, Monessen 29 -- The Lady Greyhounds' rally in the fourth quarter fell short in non-section loss at Washington.
The Prexies (5-7) led 9-8 after the first quarter and 22-11 at halftime. Monessen trailed 29-15 after three quarters and outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 14-6.
Sydney Caterino led the Lady Greyhounds with 10 points. Kaprice Johnson scored 11 points for Washington and Kyla Woods added 10.
Hempfield 69, Uniontown 42 -- The Lady Spartans scored 45 points in the first half on their way to a non-section win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Jersey Greer paced Uniontown (3-11) with a game-high 14 points. Summer Hawk scored 11.
Capri DeCaro led Hempfield (3-4) with 13 points. Brooke McCoy and Kelsi Terzolino both finished with 11 points.
Boys basketball
McGuffey 51, Waynesburg Central 38 -- The Raiders fell behind early and were unable to rally for a Section 4-AAA loss to the visiting Highlanders.
McGuffey (5-4, 7-5) led 10-3 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime. The Highlanders held a slight 27-26 advantage in the second half.
Jacob Mason scored 10 points for Waynesburg (1-7, 2-12), and Dawson Fowler added nine.
McGuffey's Christian Cipoletti scored a game-high 16 points. Nate Witkowsky finished with 14.
Men's basketball
Saint Vincent 71, Waynesburg 64 -- The Bearcats extended their one-point halftime lead in the second half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory at Waynesburg.
Isaiah Alonzo led the way for the Yellow Jackets (0-3, 0-3) with 23 points. Ryan Felberg (12), Jansen Knotts (11), and Matt Popeck (10) also scored in double figures for Waynesburg.
Shemar Bennett scored a game-high 26 points for Saint Vincent (2-1, 2-1). Anthony Dillard finished with 18 points and Osyon Jones added 11.
Women's basketball
Saint Vincent 82, Waynesburg 64 -- The Lady Bearcats score over 20 points in three of the four quarters for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Avery Robinson led the way for Waynesburg (0-4, 0-4) with 23 points. Marley Wolf finished with 22 points. Andrea Orlosky grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Saint Vincent (3-0, 3-0) had six players in double figures, led by Taylor Geer's 16 points. Carlee Kilgus (15), Anna Betz (10), Ella Marconi (10), Lizzie Bender (11), and Madison Weber (10) also scored in double digits. Weber pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double.
