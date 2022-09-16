Belle Vernon kept the match alive by winning the third set, but Albert Gallatin took the fourth set Thursday night to secure a 3-1 Section 3-AAA victory.
The Lady Colonials won the first two sets, 25-13, 25-14, but the Lady Leopards rallied to win the third set, 25-20. Albert Gallatin held on to take the fourth set, 25-23.
Albert Gallatin had strong performances by Kameron Miller (12 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs), Courtlyn Turner (10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace), Laney Wilson (17 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces), Mia Moser (9 digs, 2 aces), Jocelyn Ellsworth (15 assists), and Kennedy Felio (29 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces).
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Jaguars swept to a Section 3-AAA win against the visiting Lady Rams.
The home team won by the scores, 25-12, 25-8, 25-14.
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0 -- The Lady Scots won a Section 3-AA match in straight sets against visiting Washington.
Southmoreland swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-6, 25-13.
Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Falcons were tough at home for a Section 3-AA victory.
The sets were close, but Brownsville held on for wins of 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Grace Skerbetz (10 kills, 3 digs), Emily Wise (4 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Jocelyn Babirad (1 kill, 4 digs, 27 assists), Chelsea Dindal (10 kills, 9 digs), and Haylee Wolfe (11 digs) were stats leaders for the Lady Bearcats.
Ciara Williams (14 kills, 15 digs, 1 ace) and Skye Durst (17 digs, 6 kills, 27 assists, 3 aces) had a double-doubles for Brownsville. The Lady Falcons also received solid performances from Skyler Gates (8 kills, 6 blocks), Cassidee Settles (13 digs), and Kenzie Wade (3 blocks).
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Maples rolled to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (4-0, 4-0) won by the scores, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.
Krista Wilson (22 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces), Ella Menear (5 kills, 22 digs, 2 aces), Bailey Rafferty (24 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces), and Brianna Ashton (6 aces, 6 digs) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Maples.
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1 -- The Lady Mikes dropped the first set, but rallied to win the next three for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene won the opening set, 25-23. Carmichaels rallied to win the next three sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
Kendall Ellsworth (36 assists, 17 digs, 10 service points) and Beth Cree (18 digs, 13 kills, 12 service points, 2 blocks) both had a triple-double for the Lady Mikes. Carlee Roberts (22 service points, 22 digs, 5 aces) finished with a double-double. Sophia Zalar (12 kills, 4 blocks), Mary Schmelzlen (2 blocks), Ani Cree (2 blocks), and Mikayla Andrews (10 kills) also had solid performances.
Frazier 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Commodores cruised to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Gators.
Frazier (4-0, 5-0) won by the scores, 25-5, 25-7, 25-19.
Frazier's Braylin Salisbury and Adrianna Angelo both had four kills. Gracen Hartman finished with seven assists. Maria Felsher had three digs and Jayanna Ciferno had 13 service points.
Boys golf
Ringgold 218, Albert Gallatin 248 -- The Rams closed the home portion of the Section 2-AAA schedule with a win at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Dylan Callaway (43), Eli Callaway (42), Clayton Benson (44), Nate Lawrence (44), and Brice Kowall (45) had scoring rounds for Ringgold.
Greyson Jarrett (48), Hayden Metts (47), Trent Clemmer (52), Mikayla Hammond (50), and Caeden Williams (48) scored for the Colonials.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1 -- The Mustangs pulled away with three goals in the second half for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Ian Hamilton, set up by Harry Radcliffe, gave Laurel Highlands the lead at 16:34 of the first half. The Colonials' Kevin Thompson tied the match on a free kick with 5:45 to go in the half.
Radcliffe, Bryce Bendishaw and Thatcher Wilson scored in the second half for the Mustangs.
Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 2 -- Zach Alvarez and Owen Haywood scored for the Rams in a Section 3-AAA loss to the visiting Jaguars.
Waynesburg Central 3, Yough 3, 2OT -- The Raiders forced overtime with three goals in the second half for a tie at Yough in Section 3-AA action.
Aiden Warner and Joe Obeldobel scored for the Cougars in the first half.
Jobe McCartney scored two goals less than two minutes apart to tie the game for the Raiders in the second half.
Yough reclaimed the lead on Obeldobel's goal with 16:26 left in regulation. Waynesburg's Nate Jones, from a Ryon McCartney pass, tied the match with 7:49 left in the second half.
McGuffey 3, Brownsville 1 -- The Highlanders scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of the second half for a Section 3-AA home win.
Dylan Stewart gave McGuffey at 1-0 lead on a penalty kick at 8:36 of the first half.
The Falcons' Thomas Ruffcorn tied the match on a penalty kick at 21:32 of the second half.
Nate Klerr scored the game-winning goal with 20:14 remaining. Larry Goodman added an insurance goal at 5:22.
Davey Timko made five saves for Brownsville (3-3, 4-4). McGuffey's Dakota Goodman had seven saves.
Belle Vernon 2, Mount Pleasant 0 -- The Leopards handed the Vikings their first Section 3-AA loss of the season.
Preston Rathway and Trevor Kovatch scored second-half goals for Belle Vernon (5-1).
Greensburg C.C. 7, Charleroi 3 -- The Cougars suffered their first Section 2-A loss of the season.
Joel Chambers, Matt Burkholder and Landon Barcus scored for Charleroi (4-1, 7-1).
California 5, Ligonier Valley 1 -- The Trojans returned home from a long road trip with a Section 2-A victory.
Kai Vanderlaan scored the only goal of the first half. Liam Cribbins, Caleb Amoroso, Hunter Antonucci and Matt Sawa netted goals for California in the second half.
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0 -- Jerzy Timlin and Ryan Moessner both score hat tricks in the Bearcats' Section 2-A home victory.
Landon Urcho netted a pair of goals for Bentworth (2-2, 6-3), and Zeke Malanosky, Julian Hays and John Scott scored one goal each. DJ Hays recorded the shutout.
