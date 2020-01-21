Albert Gallatin forged ahead in the first quarter Tuesday night and then steadily pulled away for a 52-30 non-section victory over visiting Beth-Center.
The Lady Colonials (7-9) led 10-7 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime. The lead increased to 44-24 after three quarters.
Olivia Miller and Abby King shared scoring honors for Albert Gallatin with 14 points apiece. Gianna Michaux added 10.
Elizabeth Trump scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs (7-7).
