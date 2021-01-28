The Albert Gallatin girls led by 11 after the first quarter and held the advantage for a 40-26 non-section victory Wednesday night against visiting Canon-McMillan.
The Lady Colonials (6-3) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. The visitors sliced three points off the deficit in the third quarter, but Albert Gallatin finished with an 8-2 advantage in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
The Lady Colonials' Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 14 points. Courtlyn Turner added 11.
Stellanie Loutsion led Canon-McMillan (1-3) with 13 points.
Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28 -- The Lady Leopards' Kaci Bitonti scored a career-high 14 points to help the visitors win a non-section game at Uniontown.
Belle Vernon (5-2) scored all the points it needed in the opening eight minutes, posting a 30-8 lead in the first quarter.
Taylor Rodriguez scored 10 points and Viva Kreis added nine. Tessa Rodriguez contributed seven assists and seven steals.
Summer Hawk scored eight points for the Lady Raiders (0-3) and Dana VanSickle added seven.
Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31 -- The Lady Lions held off the visiting Lady Falcons for a non-section victory.
Greensburg Salem (1-2) led 14-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime. The home team held a slight 17-14 scoring advantage in the second half.
Madison Kinneer led Connellsville (3-2) with a game-high 16 points. Abby Mankins scored 11 for Greensburg Salem.
Propel Andrew Street 44, Geibel Catholic 20 -- The visitors held the Lady Gators to single digits in each quarter for a non-section road victory.
Propel Andrew Street led 12-6, 22-12 and 28-17 at the quarter breaks.
Daysia Brown led Propel Andrew Street (1-5) with a game-high 14 points. Shakeem Alonzo 11.
Maia Stevenson scored eight points for Geibel (0-4).
Boys basketball
Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50 -- The visiting Maples held off a late charge from the Bearcats for a hard-fought non-section road victory.
Mapletown (2-0) led 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the home team in the final eight minutes, 18-9. The Maples were just 3-of-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Mapletown's Landan Stevenson and Bentworth's Landon Urcho shared game-scoring honors with 26 points apiece. Lance Stevenson and Dominic Cumpston both scored nine points for the Maples.
The Bearcats slip to 1-5 overall.
Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18 -- Kody Kuhns scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to a non-section home victory.
Monessen improves to 4-5 overall, while Propel Andrew Street slips to 0-6.
Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55 -- The Warriors fended off the Eagles for a Section 3-AAAA road win.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 4-1 in the section and 4-3 overall. South Park goes to 1-1 in the section and 1-1 overall.
Wrestling
West Mifflin 36, Albert Gallatin 33 -- Howard Congdon's win by fall at 215 pounds secured a Section 2-AAA (2A) victory over the visiting Colonials.
Shawn Loring won by forfeit for Albert Gallatin's final six points.
The first four bouts were all forfeits, and Nyzair Burt's win by fall a 132 pounds gave the Titans a 24-6 lead.
Albert Gallatin rebounded, though, with pins from Philip Dennis (138) and Landon Conroy (145) and a forfeit for Tyler Frezzell at 152 pounds.
West Mifflin's Tony Salopek won by fall at 160 pounds, and the Colonials' Richard Cartwright received a forfeit at 172 pounds. There was no bout at 189 pounds.
Beth-Center 47, Jefferson-Morgan 9 -- The Bulldogs cruised to a Section 1-AA (1B) road victory over the Rockets.
Mason Sisler spotted the home team the early lead with a pin at 285 pounds.
Beth-Center rallied with a fall by Albert Medlen (106), a forfeit for Davis Stepp (113), and a 4-3 decision for Jackson Gwyer at 120 points.
Chase Frameli scored the Rockets' final points with a 10-4 decision at 126 pounds.
The Bulldogs closed out the match with a technical fall by Kyle McCollum (132), pins by Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (152), and Trevor Pettit (172), a forfeit for Alston Csutoros (189), and a 9-8 decision by Alex Lange over Jonathan Wolfe at 215 pounds.
