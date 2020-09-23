Albert Gallatin put up a gallant effort but fell to 2019 WPIAL finalist Thomas Jefferson, 3-2, in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball battle Tuesday night at AG.
The visiting Lady Jaguars survived a marathon first game, 36-34, before the Lady Colonials (2-3, 2-3) came back to take the next two sets by identical 25-20 scores. TJ rallied with a 25-18 win and then used a 17-15 edge in the fifth game to pull out the win.
"I can't say enough about my team," AG coach Marissa Hart said. "They played really hard, with a lot of energy. We just had some little errors that we'll have to work to fix for next time."
Laney Wilson turned in a solid all-around game for the Lady Colonials with 13 kills, eight digs, four blocks and four aces, and Elizabeth Murtha totaled 15 kills, seven blocks and six digs.
AG also got 10 digs and three aces from Autumn Switalski, 13 assists and four aces from Emma Eckert, 12 assists and three aces from Kennedy Felio and four kills from Noah Turner.
Albert Gallatin travels to Waynesburg Central on Thursday.
