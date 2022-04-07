Emma Blair hit two homers and drove in five runs as Latrobe defeated visiting Albert Gallatin, 15-3, in a Section 2-AAAAA softball game on Wednesday.
Piper Zufall added three RBIs and a triple and Jenna Tallman hit a pair of doubles for the Wildcats (1-1, 1-2).
The Lady Colonials (0-2, 0-2) were led by Alexis Metts who smacked a double and scored twice.
Thomas Jefferson 9, Connellsville 3 — Olivia Stock homered, doubled, singled and had three RBIs as the Lady Jaguars pulled away from host Connellsville in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
The score was tied 3-3 after four innings before Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 3-3) went ahead to stay with a run in the fifth and erupted for six insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Mallory Orndorff had three hits, including two doubles, and Morgan Adams doubled and singled for the Lady Falcons (0-1, 1-3).
Kendal Pielen was the winning pitcher. Iris Burd took the loss.
High school baseball
Peters Township 5, Connellsville 4 — Reliever Drew Ripepi recorded a game-ending, bases-loaded strikeout to preserve the unbeaten Indians’ Section 4-AAAAA win over host Connellsville.
The Falcons (0-2, 1-3) trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the seventh before putting together a three-run rally.
Losing pitcher James Domer doubled for Connellsville.
Tucker Ferris tripled, doubled and was the winning pitcher. Sam Miller homered for Peters Township (2-0, 6-0).
Washington 12, Beth-Center 11 — Wayne Sparks-Gatling drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher as the Prexies nipped the Bulldogs in a Section 1-AA game.
Ethan Varesko homered for Beth-Center (0-1, 0-3).
Michael Shallcross had two hits for Washington (1-0, 2-2), including a double, and Lain Callan also doubled.
