Section champion Trinity has been moved out but that doesn’t mean the Albert Gallatin girls basketball teams will have it any easier for the 2022-23 season.
The WPIAL recently released its alignment and the Lady Colonials and Connellsville remain in Section 3-AAAAA but with a much tougher set of opponents.
AG (9-3 in section play) finished second behind Trinity (12-0) and the Lady Falcons (5-7) made the playoffs as a fourth-place team last season but the Lady Hillers are now in Section 4-AAAAA.
Laurel Highlands, Uniontown and Ringgold, whose combined section record was 6-28 last season, all dropped to Class AAAA.
The four new teams moving into the section are Penn-Trafford, down from Class AAAAAA, Latrobe and McKeesport, who were co-champions of Section 4, and Oakland Catholic. The foursome, all playoff teams, had a combined section record of 35-13. Thomas Jefferson, which tied for second with AG, remains in the section.
“It appears as though it will be a tough section,” Lady Colonials coach Craig Hoone said, “but in 5A there are no easy sections.”
The top four along with unbreakable ties in sections that consist of seven or fewer teams — which includes all area squads — will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Uniontown, Laurel Highlands and Ringgold won’t have it much easier in Class AAAA. They’ll both be in rugged Section 3 with defending champion Southmoreland and perennial powers Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon along with playoff qualifier West Mifflin.
Mount Pleasant and Yough both have dropped down from Class AAAA.
The Lady Vikings will be in Section 3-AAA along with Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Ligonier Valley and Shady Side Academy.
Waynesburg Central, Brownsville and Charleroi are now in Section 4-AAA instead of Section 2-AAA but it’s basically the same set of teams. South Park, co-champions with the Lady Raiders last season, are still there as is McGuffey. Gone are Bentworth and Washington while joining the now six-team section is Yough.
Similar to Section 4-AAA, Carmichaels, California, Frazier and Beth-Center are in a new section by name only, 4-AA instead of 2-AA. Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle have departed with Chartiers-Houston and Washington coming in.
“Chartiers-Houston is consistently good,” said California coach Melanie Greco, who lost four seniors to graduation. “I think it’s a great section for us. It’s a lot of schools that are very similar in size and make-up. And it’s a very tight section geographically so we don’t have a ton of travel which is kind of nice.”
Section 2-A remains exactly the same with defending champion West Greene and playoff teams Monessen, Mapletown and Avella along with Jefferson-Morgan and Geibel Catholic.
