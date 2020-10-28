Albert Gallatin got off to a slow start but once it got rolling it went on to earn only its second ever girls volleyball postseason win Tuesday night.
The Lady Colonials traveled to Indiana and dispatched the Lady Indians, 3-0, in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary round match.
Albert Gallatin won by scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-22.
Next up for AG will be top-seeded Beaver on the road at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lady Colonials (8-6) had a few playoff jitters before settling in, according to coach Marissa Hart.
“For about the first 10 points we were definitely super-timid and they were neck and neck with us,” Hart said. “I didn’t want to take a timeout because I thought I should save them in case I needed them later, so I was hoping they would settle down on their own, and that’s exactly what they did.
“It just took a couple good hits for them to gain some confidence, then we ran out to a 12-point lead and I knew they were alright.”
Elizabeth Murtha led Albert Gallatin with 16 kills along with three aces, and Laney Wilson contributed 15 kills and four blocks. The Lady Colonials also got nine digs and three aces from Autumn Switalski, 16 assists from Kennedy Felio and 12 assists from Emma Eckert.
Indiana ends its season at 9-5.
“The girls are really excited,” Hart said. “They played really well together once they got going.
“I just hope they bring that same energy on Thursday.”
Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0 — Frazier showed its still a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs despite a slightly subpar regular season, by its standards, as it swept away visiting Burgettstown in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary round match.
The Lady Commodores, seeded 13th in the 20-team field, won by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-12.
Frazier (10-5) moves on to play at fourth-seeded Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Jensyn Hartman paced coach Mandy Hartman’s squad with 21 kills and Kaelyn Shaporka followed with 12 kills. The Lady Commodores also got 30 assists from Alexis Lovis, 18 digs from Jordin Brundege and 13 service points from Maria Feisher.
Burgettstown ends its season with a 7-6 record.
Other local WPIAL playoff scores: Elizabeth Forward 3, Lincoln Park 0 (Class 3A preliminary round), Ligonier Valley 3, Southmoreland 1 (Class 2A preliminary round).
Girls soccer
Yough 3, Elizabeth Forward 2 — McKenzie Pritts broke a 2-2 tie in the second half with her second goal of the night as Yough edged host Elizabeth Forward in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round match.
Hannah Biros also scored for the ninth-seeded Lady Cougars, who advance to play at top-seeded South Park at 12 noon on Saturday.
The eighth-seeded Lady Warriors got goals from Jamie McKelevey and Brian Vohosky.
Burrell 3, Mount Pleasant 2 — Mount Pleasant rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime but visiting Burrell scored late in the second OT to pull out the win in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round match.
The Lady Vikings’ goals were by Breanna Peck, assisted by Mackenzie Leeder, and Hannah Gesinski, assisted by Carsyn Rivardo.
Boys soccer
Springdale 3, Bentworth 1 — Jaxson Selvoski gave Bentworth a 1-0 lead by host Sprinddale rallied to win the WPIAL Class 1A first-round match.
Landon Urcho made 12 saves for the Bearcats.
