Albert Gallatin rallied for the lead in the third quarter and then held off visiting Canon-McMillan for a 49-42 non-section victory on Monday.
Canon-McMillan led 17-13 at halftime, but Albert Gallatin (1-0) moved into the lead, 32-27, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Colonials then secured the victory with a 17-15 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Courtlyn Turner led Albert Gallatin with a game-high 16 points. Gianna Michaux scored 13 and Grayce Panos added nine.
Samantha Miller scored 10 points for Canon-McMillan (0-3).
Baldwin 57, Belle Vernon 43 -- The Lady Highlanders led throughout the game for a non-section road victory.
Baldwin (1-2) led 16-7, 26-21 and 44-32 at the quarter breaks.
Kenzi Seliga led the Lady Leopards (0-3) with 13 points and four rebounds. Jenna Dawson finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Farrah Reader also scored 10 points.
Katie Lucarelli scored a game-high 20 points for Baldwin. Gia Schoeb finished with 16 points and Laci Bernotas added 15.
Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26 -- Violet Trump and Alexia Fischer combined for 27 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a non-section victory.
Trump paced Beth-Center (2-1) with a game-high 16 points. Fischer finished with 11 points and Callie Dorsey added nine.
Bailey Rafferty scored seven points for Mapletown (0-3).
Waynesburg Central 51, Carmichaels 24 -- The Lady Raiders scored 35 points in the first half on their way to a non-section home victory.
Kaley Rohanna paced Waynesburg (3-0) with 25 points. Peytown Cowell and Josie Horne both grabbed 11 rebounds.
Sophia Zalar led the Lady Mikes (0-3) with 14 points.
Thomas Jefferson 72, Southmoreland 32 -- The Lady Jaguars scored 24 points in the first quarter to roll to a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Scots.
Thomas Jefferson (2-1) led 39-13 at halftime and 52-18 after three quarters.
Maddie Moore led Southmoreland (1-1) with a game-high 20 points. Reagan Carson added six points.
Julia Berberich paced Thomas Jefferson with 19 points. Riley McCabe added 10 points.
Boys basketball
Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38 -- Ty Keffer poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Scotties to a non-section home victory.
Southmoreland (1-0) led 29-7 after the first quarter and 50-18 at halftime.
Logan Butcher paced the Commodores (0-3) with 20 points.
Men's basketball
Saint Vincent 77, Penn State Fayette 60 -- The Bearcats' Shemar Bennett went over 1,000 career points to lead the home team to a non-section victory over the visiting Lions.
Bennett finished with 25 points. Osyson Jones scored 18 points and Jaden Gales added 16.
Dasilas Jones led Penn State Fayette with 19 points. Torian Jenkins had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Penn State Fayette (7-4) trailed 56-54 with 7:11 left in the game, but the home team pulled away with a 10-2 run in the next two minutes.
Boys swimming
Belle Vernon 69, Derry 53 -- Tim Reda, Nick Reda, Jake Wessel, Mason Yeschenko, and all three relays finished first for the Leopards in their non-section victory.
Wessel, Nick Reda and the 200 medley relay made the WPIAL cut.
Girls swimming
Derry 80, Belle Vernon 59 -- Ava Bosetti and Melina Stratigos had first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards for a non-section victory.
