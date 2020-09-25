Albert Gallatin rallied to win the final two sets on its way to a 3-2 non-section girls volleyball win at Waynesburg Central on Thursday night.
Scores were 17-25, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18, 17-15.
Lady Colonials coach Marissa Hart felt a five-set loss her team suffered against Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, in which it dropped the deciding game 17-15, helped her squad pull out the win on Thursday.
“The TJ match prepared us for this,” Hart said. “It was very similar. I think we learned something from losing that one and it helped us to come through at the end against Waynesburg.”
Laney Wilson turned in a stellar overall performance for AG with 15 kills, eight digs, five blocks and two aces, and Elizabeth Murtha contributed 14 kills, six digs and four blocks. Albert Gallatin also got 17 digs and an ace from Autumn Switalski, six kills and two aces from Noah Turner, 16 assists and two aces from Emma Eckert, and 19 assists, five digs and two aces from Kennedy Felio.
