Albert Gallatin's offense was clicking Thursday night with 46 first-half points as the Lady Colonials opened the second half of the Section 3-AAAAA schedule with a 68-30 victory at Laurel Highlands.
Although the second half of the season is underway, Albert Gallatin still has two games to play from the first half. The Lady Colonials (3-2, 8-3) travel to Connellsville Saturday afternoon and Uniontown on Jan. 28 for makeup games. They host first-place Thomas Jefferson on Monday.
"We wanted to get a section road win," said Albert Gallatin coach Craig Hoone. "We have our sights set on Connellsville. We wanted to win every game this week.
"We're taking it one game at a time."
As for Monday's game against the Lady Jaguars, Hoone added, "We can play with them. I have confidence in our girls."
The Lady Colonials were strong on the boards and shot well from all distances -- including Mya Glisan from 3-point range -- in the opening quarter to build a 26-10 lead.
The visitors continued the same level of play at both ends to increase its lead to 46-16 and invoke the mercy rule for the second half.
"We aren't typically a 3-point (shooting team). We look to go inside out," said Hoone. "Typically, we don't shoot many 3-pointers, but they gave it to us and we took it."
Albert Gallatin's inside players, notably Elizabeth Murtha and Courtlyn Turner, held most Laurel Highlands' possessions to just one shot with defensive rebounds, while the Lady Colonial guards harassed the opposition to force turnovers.
"The game plan was to keep them in front of us and when the shot goes up, get a rebound," said Hoone.
The second half was played with a running clock because of the mercy rule. Albert Gallatin held a 22-14 advantage in the final two quarters.
Gianna Michaux and Glisan shared team-scoring honors for the Lady Colonials with 16 points apiece. Grayce Panos scored 12 and Murtha added 10. Turner finished with eight points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
"Everyone contributed," said Hoone. "I love how unselfish we are. Sometimes, we're too unselfish."
Laurel Highlands slips to 0-7 in the section and 0-16 overall.
Coach Rebecca Capozza is dealing with low numbers -- she has seven on the bench -- and injuries.
"We lost Essence Davis to an injury. She's out for the season. That hurt a lot," said Capozza.
Capozza has a young, inexperienced squad and understands it will be a growth process.
"We have lapses when we are doing good," said Capozza. "Its' a learning curve. We have one senior who has played four years.
"It's small things, like boxing out. I never saw girls who don't want to shoot."
Aareanna Griffith is the senior Capozza mentioned. She led Laurel Highlands with a game-high 17 points.
Ayrianna Sumpter, who missed the early part of the season with an injury, finished with nine points.
"Ayrianna is a role player out there," Capozza said of the freshman. "This is the first game she didn't foul out."
Capozza hopes her squad finds the right side of the scoreboard in the final month of the season.
"I hope they get a win. They have talent. They all need to mesh at the same time," said Capozza.
