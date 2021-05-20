SLIPPERY ROCK -- If medals were doled out based on smiles, then Albert Gallatin's Emily Sanders would've left Slippery Rock University Wednesday afternoon with the biggest, shiniest medal the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships had to offer.
The senior smiled in glee -- with a tad of disbelief -- after she finished fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 47.10 seconds. The fourth-place finish also earned her a berth into the state meet next week.
"I'm so shocked. I did not expect this," said Sanders.
Not only did Sanders win her first WPIAL medal, she did so in a time she's been attempting to crack since the season began in April.
"I finally broke 48 (seconds)," Sanders said gleefully. "I fixed myself. I feel like it was the best race I've run. Obviously, by my time, it was."
Sanders usually runs in the middle lane through the regular season, but ran out of Lane 1 in the district final.
"I was joking at the start, I got the worst lane. But, I like to see where everyone is and chase them" explained Sanders.
Sanders also ran in the prelims of the 100, but did not advance into the final.
"The 100 gave me a little bit of a warmup," said Sanders.
As for running in her first state meet, Sanders added, "I'm very scared. The competition is harder. Practice will be harder this week."
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer led the pack in the first lap of the 1,600, with Belle Vernon's Grace Henderson right on her heels.
The two lost ground over the last three laps with Trimmer placing sixth with a time of 5:12.24 and Henderson five seconds behind in seventh place.
Henderson did win a medal in the high jump after she finished sixth after she cleared 5-1.
Belle Vernon sophomore Francesca Scaramucci didn't fare so well in either the triple or long jumps, but did tie for third at 5-3. The finish qualified her for the state meet.
Teammate Gianna Anderson finished seventh in the triple jump with a school record leap of 36-3½, breaking a record she already held. Anderson didn't react so well to the warm, sunny day.
"The heat, I felt a little sick. I got progressively worse," said Anderson.
The sophomore fell short of the automatic qualifying length by only 2½ inches.
"I was really close, maybe a shoe," said Anderson. "I just really wanted to go to states. I just wanted to go with my friend (Francesca Scaramucci)."
Laurel Highlands sophomore Mia Pierce's first district meet produced a fifth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 116-10.
"I beat my PR by 15 feet," Pierce said proudly. "It was kind of unexpected. Actually, my final three throws were all personal bests."
Pierce also threw in the javelin, but did not advance to the final nine.
"I definitely wanted to place in one of my events," said Pierce. "My goal was to PR in one of my events."
Pierce was part of the volleyball's run in the playoffs, but she didn't have any teammates to rely on Wednesday in the track final.
"I was very nervous. I was anxious. I felt a lot of pressure. It's just you," said Pierce, adding, "There were so many people here (competing)."
