Shayla Reynolds combined to go 4-for-6 with three doubles and a triple and also threw a four-hit shutout as Albert Gallatin swept away visiting Gateway in a Section 5-AAAAA softball doubleheader, 9-0 and 12-2 in five innings, on Wednesday.
Reynolds struck out 11 and walked none in winning the first game. The Lady Colonials broke a scoreless tie with a seven-run third inning highlighted by Reynolds’ two-run double.
Olivia Goodwin was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Morgan Hershberger was 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one RBI for AG (3-7, 5-7) which also got a double from Amber Wallace.
Kara Ryan suffered the loss for the Lady Gators (0-10, 0-13).
Gateway jumped out to a 2-0 lead in top of the first inning in the second game but Albert Gallatin answered with a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning sparked by Noah Turner’s three-run, inside-the-park home run.
The Lady Colonials added two runs in the second, four in the fourth and invoked the mercy rule with a run in the fifth.
Goodwin was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and thee RBIs and Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs and an RBI for AG, which also got a triple from Rylea Hlatky and a double from Lily Wilson.
Ashley Metts earned the win in relief in the second game. She struck out six and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.
Gateway was limited to one hit. Deanna Gratton was the losing pitcher.
The Lady Colonials travel to Bailey Park for a 4 p.m. game today against Uniontown.
Greensburg C.C. 10, Mapletown 0; Greensburg C.C. 8, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Centurions swept a Section 2-A doubleheader against Mapletown at California University of Pa.
The first contest went five innings and was the completion of a suspended game that began on April 30. Winning pitcher Emma Henry struck out seven and walked two in throwing a two-hitter and smacked three hits, including a triple, with the bat.
Grace Kindel homered and singled for GCC, which also got a double and single from Jaden Cox.
The Lady Maples’ two hits were singles by Kileigh Smith and Krist Wilson. Losing pitcher Madi Blaker walked three, hit a batter and struck out four.
Henry was also the winning pitcher in the second game, throwing another two-hitter with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Henry again helped her own cause by clouting a home run along with a single.
Cox doubled twice for the Lady Centurions (7-2, 10-3) who also got a triple from Mackenzie Kenney and doubles from Bailey Kuhns and Lauren Sukay.
Smith singled twice for Mapletown (6-4, 8-7) as she accounted for three of her team’s four hits in the twinbill. Losing pitcher Dean Clark walked one and struck out four.
Both teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
Charleroi 17, Carmichaels 6; Carmichaels 16, Beth-Center 2 — Carmichaels fell to Charleroi then rebounded to defeat Beth-Center in a pair of Section 3-AA games.
The Lady Cougars (8-3, 11-7) also defeated California, 13-5, to pull into a second-place tie with the Lady Mikes (8-3, 11-7).
Riley Jones went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs in Charleroi’s win over Carmichaels which went six innings. Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley was 3-for-4 and Joclyn Polonoli also had three hits, including a double. McKenna DeUnger drove in three runs, Sofia Celaschi had two RBIs, Leena Henderson contributed two hits, four runs and an RBI and Fairth also had two hits.
Madison Ellsworth was 3-for-3 with two runs and Emma Hyatt tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Mikes, who also got a double and two RBIs from Grace Brown. Emma Holaren took the loss, giving up nine runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.
Carmichaels took control late in its second game, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings against the Lady Bulldogs (2-9, 4-10).
Holaren bounced back to earn the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two walks and nine strikeouts, and was 3-for-5 with a pair of triples and four RBIs. Hyatt doubled, singled twice and knocked in four runs, and Mia Ranieri added three hits for the Lady Mikes, who also got a double, single, two runs and two RBIs from Brown and three hits, two runs and an RBI from Sophia Zalar.
Kaelyn Makrush doubled, Gianna Petersen singled and had one RBI and Jen Zelenick singled and scored a run for Beth-Center.
Baseball
Mapletown 11, Monessen 4 — A.J. Vanata belted a pair of home runs and had four RBIs as the host Maples defeated Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Lance Stevenson allowed four runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Brody Evans tripled and Cohen Stout doubled for Mapletown (2-8, 2-9).
The Greyhounds (1-8, 1-12) scored twice in the top of the first but Mapletown came right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a solo home run by Vanata.
Monessen tied it with single runs in the third and fourth before the Maples pulled away with a three-run homer by Vanata in the fifth and four more runs in the sixth.
Sonny Thomas had two of Monessen’s six hits. Losing pitcher Jack Sacco gave up 11 runs on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
