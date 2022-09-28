The Albert Gallatin girls volleyball team returned home from Connellsville Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory in Section 3-AAA play.
The Lady Colonials (6-2) swept to victory by the scores, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15.
Courtlyn Turner (8 digs, 3 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks), Laney Wilson (3 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks), Kennedy Felio (4 digs, 15 assists, 7 aces, 5 kills, 1 block), Leah Myers (6 digs, 1 aces, 6 kills, 1 block), Mia Myers (5 digs, 2 kills), and Jocelyn Ellsworth (9 assists) led the Albert Gallatin attack.
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- Laurel Highlands won final set for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Laurel Highlands' 15-13 win in the final set clinched the tight victory.
The Lady Leopards' Gianna Anderson had an impressive defensive performance with 71 digs. Madison Hoffman finished with 37 digs, and Sofia Francia had 24. Lindsay Nagy (20), Shyann Dongilli (17), and Lily Shahan (15) were kills leaders.
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 2 -- The Lady Bearcats won the first, third and fifth sets for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Bentworth carried the sets by 25-20, 25-22 and 15-9 scores. The Lady Raiders had 25-20 and 25-23 set victories.
Bentworth's Grace Skerbetz (9 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs), Jocelyn Babirad (2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 26 assists), Sarah Schiccitano (2 kills, 5 blocks), Emily Wise (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks), Chelsea Dindal (10 kills, 9 digs), and Haylee Wolfe (16 digs) all had solid performances.
Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2 -- The Lady Falcons won the final two sets for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Brownsville won the opening set, 25-22. Southmoreland rallied for the lead by scores of 25-20 and 25-21. The Lady Falcons secured the victory with 25-14 and 15-9 scores.
CC Williams (3 kills, 27 digs, 3 aces), Skyler Gates (6 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces), Caylee Balabon (5 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces), Skye Durst (5 kills, 2 aces, 30 kills, 13 digs), Kenzie Wade (3 blocks, 19 digs), and Kami Franks (36 digs, 2 aces) all had noteworthy performances for Brownsville.
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Mikes swept to a Section 2-A road victory at Avella.
Carmichaels (4-2) won by the scores, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23.
Kendall Ellsworth (21 assists, 4 aces, 9 digs, 12 service points), Macie Kraynak (4 aces), Carlee Roberts (4 aces), Mary Schmelzlen (3 aces, 2 blocks), Mikayla Andrews (2 blocks, 6 kills), Beth Cree (7 kills), Sophia Zalar (6 kills), and Carlee Roberts (9 digs, 12 service points) led the way for Carmichaels.
California 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Trojans cruised to a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Gators.
California swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8.
Azzy Colditz finished with 11 aces and three assists for California. Ava Bojtos (5 assists, 3 aces), Raegan Gillen (2 kills, 2 aces), Rakiyah Porter (2 kills, 7 digs), Nina Conte (2 kills, 2 aces), and Mady Morton (2 blocks) also contributed to the Lady Trojans' victory.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Pioneers were tough at home for a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18. Kasie Meek had a team-high 12 kills. Piper Whipkey had eight kills and Sophia Plock finished with six. London Whipkey finished with 15 digs.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Yough 0 -- The Leopards put the Section 3-AA match away with three second-half goals.
Trevor Kovatch scored twice and Tyler Bell netted a goal in the second half for Belle Vernon (8-1-0, 9-2-0).
Dylan Rathway scored the lone goal in the first half. Kovatch assisted on two goals and Nathaniel Kikel had one assist.
Yough falls to 1-6-2 in the section and 1-9-2 overall.
Greensburg C.C. 10, Bentworth 3 -- The Centurions had the offense rolling for a Section 2-A victory over the Bearcats.
Kyler Miller scored four goals, and Carlo Denis, Jake Gretz, and Jackson Vacanti netted a pair for Greensburg C.C. (7-0-0, 10-1-0).
Andres Vipperman scored two goals and Ryan Colbert one for Bentworth (4-2-0, 8-4-0).
Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Jaguars' Andre Backanak scored on a penalty kick with 9:17 remaining in the first half for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Laurel Highlands' Luke Simpson made six saves. Thomas Jefferson's Sam Wessel made one save.
The Mustangs are 4-5-0 in the section and 7-5-0 overall. Thomas Jefferson improves to 8-1-0 in the section and 10-2-0 overall.
Charleroi 7, California 1 -- Arlo McIntyre and Dylan Klinger both scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a Section 2-A victory.
Jacob Chambers, Bryce Large and Ty Patterson all scored one goal for Charleroi (5-1-0, 8-1-0).
California slips to 2-4-0 in the section and 2-6-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1 -- Will Sinay set up both of Dom Cavalier's goals in a tight Section 1-AA victory.
The Warriors improve to 4-5-0 in the section and 5-5-0 overall. The Ironmen go to 1-8-0 in the section and 1-10-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 1, Washington 1 -- Luke Rivardo scored for the Vikings in a Section 3-AA tie with the Prexies.
Mount Pleasant is 6-1-2 in the section and 6-4-2 overall. Washington goes to 3-4-2 in the section and 4-6-2 overall.
Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3, 2OT -- Zach Alvarez's goal in overtime lifted the Rams to a Section 3-AAA victory.
Alvarez and Nick Evans both scored two goals for Ringgold (5-4-0, 5-7-0). Connellsville goes to 5-4-0 in the section and 7-5-0 overall.
Girls cross country
Serra Catholic 15, California 50; Serra Catholic 15, South Park 50 -- Anastasia Georgagis and Alina McClaflin finished 1-2 in the Section 5-AA meet at California, but were the only two runners for the Lady Trojans.
Georgagis crossed the finish line in 22:20.5. McClaflin was second in 23:45.7.
Boys cross country
California 26, Serra Catholic 29; Serra Catholic 19, South Park 40; California 17, South Park 38 -- The host Trojans swept a Section 5-AA meet from visiting South Park and Serra Catholic.
Serra Catholic's Braden Donovan won the race in 19:21.5.
California's Niamh McClaflin (2, 20:48.7), Alexander Pankratz (4, 21:21.8), Steve Gwyn (5, 21:26.4), Kai Vanderlaan (8, 21:47.9), and Lucas Bloom (9, 22:06.9) all finished in the top 10.
