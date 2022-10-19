The Albert Gallatin girls volleyball team swept to another Section 2-AAA victory Tuesday night with a 3-0 road win at Elizabeth Forward.
The Lady Colonials (12-3) won by the scores, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20.
Mia Moser (5 digs), Laney Wilson (2 digs, 12 kills, 5 blocks), Kennedy Felio (3 digs, 13 assists, 3 kills), Courtlyn Turner (4 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks), Kameron Miller (2 kills), Jocelyn Ellsworth (8 assists), Mya Glisan (3 kills), and Leah Myers (3 digs) all had noteworthy performances for Albert Galaltin.
Belle Vernon 3, Connellsville 0 -- The Lady Leopards returned home with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Belle Vernon (6-8) swept past the Lady Falcons, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8.
Lily Shahan and Lindsay Nagy both had seven kills in the victory. Gianna Anderson finished with 31 digs and six service points. Sydney Skibo had 30 digs.
Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1 -- The Lady Bulldogs stayed alive by winning the third set, 25-21, but the Lady Bearcats took the fourth set for the Section 3-AA victory.
Bentworth won by set scores, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13.
Bentworth's leaders were Grace Skerbetz (4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (6 kills, 4 blocks), Emily Wise (3 kills, 4 aces), Jocelyn Babirad (6 digs, 27 assists), and Chelsea Dindal (16 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces).
Brownsville 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Falcons remained unbeaten with a Section 3-AA victory against the visiting Lady Cougars.
Brownsville (15-0, 17-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.
Brownsville received solid performances from CC Williams (14 kills, 5 aces, 29 digs), Skye Durst (5 kills, 32 assists, 11 digs, 5 aces), Kami Franks (2 kills, 26 digs, 5 aces), Izzy Evanchak (3 digs), Caylee Balabon (9 kills, 13 digs), Kenzie Wade (9 digs, 2 assists), Cassidee Settles (10 digs), Skyler Gates (3 blocks, 6 kills, 5 digs), and Ava Clark (3 kills).
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the first set, 25-16, and Mapletown responded by taking the next three sets for a Section 2-A victory.
The Lady Maples (12-1, 15-1) rallied to victory by the scores, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
Mapletown's Krista Wilson (28 kills, 16 digs), Ella Menear (14 kills, 18 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (41 assists, 21 digs) all finished with double-doubles. Miranda Fox had three kills. Riley Peker finished with 11 digs. Alexis Perry had three service aces.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 2 -- Farrah Reader scored all four goals to lead the Lady Leopards to a season-ending non-section victory.
Reader capped her career with 104 goals to rank second in program history. Her first goal, the only score of the first half, was on a penalty kick. Kataira Rhodes assisted on the other three goals.
Victoria Rodriguez made nine saves for Belle Vernon.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- Arlo McIntyre scored the match-winning goal in the second half in the Cougars' non-section home victory.
McIntyre assisted on Landon Barkus' goal in the first half. Belle Vernon's Dylan Timko was set up by Dylan Rathway for a first half goal.
The Leopards' Bryce Burkhart made seven saves.
Waynesburg Central 6, Beth-Center 0 -- The Raiders scored three goals in each half for a non-section victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Dominic George, Nate Jones and Ryon McCartney netted a goal each in the first half. Kaiden Wise, Nick Willard and McCartney scored in the second half.
The Raiders' Nick Willard made six saves to preserve the shutout. Beth-Center's Luke Amon had 26 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.