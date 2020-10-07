Elizabeth Murtha had 13 kills and three aces, and Laney Wilson totaled eight kills, four digs and two aces as host Albert Gallatin swept away Yough, 3-0, in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Colonials (4-4, 4-4) won by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-15.
Autumn Switalski had seven digs and two aces, and DJ Thomas added three kills and two aces for AG, which also got eight assists from Emma Eckert, five aces from Kennedy Felio and two kills from Noah Turner.
The Lady Cougars fall to 1-6 overall and in section play.
