Elizabeth Murtha had 14 kills, six aces and three blocks to help lead Albert Gallatin past Uniontown, 3-1, in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball clash on Tuesday night.
The Lady Colonials (3-3, 4-3) won by scores of 25-18, 20-25, 25-11 and 25-15.
Laney Wilson rang up 11 kills for AG which also got 16 assists from Kennedy Felio, 14 assists from Emma Eckert, seven digs from Autumn Switalski, three kills and an ace from DJ Thomas and two blocks from Noah Turner.
The Lady Raiders fall to 2-5.
