HILLER -- Albert Gallatin swept through pool play and the playoffs Saturday to win the annual FCCA Volleyball Tournament held at Brownsville High School.
The Lady Colonials defeated Connellsville in the title match, 2-0, by the scores 25-17 and 25-21.
Albert Gallatin defeated Uniontown, who beat Carmichaels in the pigtail match, in the quarterfinals and Laurel Highlands in the semifinals.
The Lady Colonials won their pool, dropping only one set.
Albert Gallatin coach Marissa Hart was pleased with her squad's opening effort of the season.
"We've been learning new plays. We were able to take what we've been practicing all summer and utilize it," said Hart. "Today was a good opportunity to see other (teams).
"It was good competition."
Hart wants to see her team avoid lulls, which happened in both sets in the final against Connellsville.
"We are pumping the gas in the beginning and not holding it. I'm glad we came back," said Hart.
The Lady Falcons finished second to Albert Gallatin in their pool, winning five sets and dropping three. Connellsville defeated Brownsville in the quarterfinals and California in the semis.
Connellsville's Sara Bruschi said the tournament gave the Lady Falcons a chance for competitive sets with section play set to start Tuesday night.
"We talked about using this day for next week," explained Bruschi. "Unfortunately, we go right into it. Our section is really tough.
"We need to work on defenses and finding some leadership."
Laurel Highlands defeated Belle Vernon and California beat Southmoreland in the other quarterfinal matches.
FCCA Boys Soccer Tournament
Bentworth 1, Brownsville 0 -- The Bearcats opened the tournament at Connellsville Saturday afternoon by edging the Falcons.
The lone goal was netted by John Scott on a Ryan Colbert assist. Landon Urcho made the goal stand by shutting out Brownsville.
Laurel Highlands 5, Bentworth 0 -- The Mustangs led 2-0 at halftime and then steadily pulled away in the second half.
Landon Urcho made seven saves for the Bearcats.
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0 -- The Colonials opened the tournament by shutting out the Red Raiders.
Nick Pegg scored the first goal of the game. Luke Flecker doubled the lead later in the first half. Chris Piwowar assisted on both goals.
Brody Barton added an unassisted goal in the second half.
Nate McCusker and Cosimo Rich combined on the shutout.
Albert Gallatin 6, Beth-Center 0 -- Bailey Holbert headed a pass from Jake Pajerski to spot the Colonials the early lead and they didn't look back for another shutout victory.
Luke Flecker added a goal from a Holbert assist with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Carter Guesman scored five minutes into the second half from a Nick Pegg pass, and then Pegg scored just over a minute later with Holbert assisting.
Holbert scored his second goal of the game from a Hunter Blair assist. Freshman Dylan Watts then capped the scoring with his first goal on a header off a Brody Barton pass.
Nate McCusker, Nick Pegg and Cosimo Rich combined for the shutout.
FCCA Girls Soccer Tournament
Laurel Highlands 5, Brownsville 2 -- Elle Mancini and Kate Chiado both scored two goals in the Fillies' victory over the Lady Falcons at Uniontown's Bill Power Stadium.
Mancini opened the scoring at 18:32 of the first half. Madison McClean doubled the lead at 8:32.
Chiado scored goals at 31 minutes and 7:36 of the second half. Mancini scored her second goal of the game at 24:58.
Emma Keeney scored Brownsville's goals in the second half.
Laurel Highlands' Jaden Ruvalcaba turned aside five shots in the victory. Brownsville's Kami Franks made 25 saves.
Brownsville 6, Uniontown 3 -- The Lady Falcons opened the tournament Friday night with a win over the Lady Raiders at Bill Power Stadium behind Ava Kovscek's four-goal performance.
The match was close in the first half with Brownsville holding a 3-2 lead. Kovscek scored goals at 32:04 and 9:41, and Malaree Duggan-Hudock found the net at 13:41.
Uniontown's Allison Novak tied the match with goal at 29:06 and took the lead on an own goal at 18:58.
Brownsville pulled away in the second half with two goals from Kovscek and Duggan-Hudock's second goal.
In other soccer action, the Belle Vernon girls, missing three starters, defeated Hempfield in overtime, 4-3, and the Waynesburg Central boys lost to Steel Valley, 5-3, in the Chartiers-Houston Tournament.
Ava Scalise scored the game-winning goal in overtime with the assist going to Kalin Lezama.
The Lady Leopards trailed after the first half, 3-2.
Morgan Einodshofer scored Belle Vernon's first goal on a free kick. Farrah Reader scored with Adeline Guess assisting.
Einodshofer assisted on Reader's goal in the second half.
Victoria Rodriguez made eight saves for the Lady Leopards.
Steel Valley built a 4-1 first-half advantage against the Raiders.
Nate Jones' goal, assisted by Drew Layton, tied the match at 13:28, but the Ironmen scored three goals in the final four minutes.
Jones scored his second goal of the match late in the second half from a Gabe Snyder pass. Dawson Fowler netted a goal, from Jones, at 17:28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.