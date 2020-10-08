Frazier ran its section winning streak to five with a 3-0 sweep of host Beth-Center in a 3-AA girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-15.
Jensyn Hartman slammed home 25 kills with 10 service points and Kaelyn Shaporka had 14 kills with three blocks for the Lady Commodores (5-2, 6-3). Frazier also got 27 assists from Alexis Lovis, 24 digs from Jordin Brundege, 10 digs from Makenna Stefancik and 10 service points from Maddie Stefancik.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 2-3 in the section.
The two teams meet again Monday at Frazier.
