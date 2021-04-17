Madison Bednar tossed a no-hitter and drove in four runs to lead Frazier to a 15-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Section 3-AA action.
Bednar was an error away from throwing a four-inning perfect game, facing just one batter over the minimum. She struck out six.
Bednar also had a strong at the plate with two hits and two runs to go with the four RBI.
Rylee Evans had a strong offensive game for the Lady Commodores (4-0, 6-3) with a home run, single, four RBI and two runs scored.
Jensyn Hartman was 3-for-4, including two doubles, with two RBI and three runs scored in the win. Delaney Warnick smacked a solo home run.
Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0 — Jordan Tallman didn’t allow a hit and Emily Schmucker and Bailey Watson belted solo home runs as the Lady Wildcats returned home with a Section 2-AAAA win.
Tallman struck out 15 and walked three.
The Lady Falcons (1-2, 4-3) threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning when Abby King advanced to second when her hit to left field was mishandled and Iris Burd walked. Tallman stranded both runners to preserve the win and her no-hitter.
Connellsville’s Jena Hixson also had a strong pitching performance, holding Latrobe (1-0, 3-2) to four hits. She walked four and struck out five.
Belle Vernon 13, Uniontown 2 — The visiting Lady Leopards scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning on their way to a Section 2-AAAA road victory at Uniontown.
Maren Metikosh led the way for Belle Vernon (3-1, 6-3) with a double, two singles and three RBI. Ashley Joll, Olivia Manack and Tara Callaway all drove in two runs.
Gracie Sokol finished with a double and single, and teammates Sophie Godzak and Callaway added a pair of singles each.
Godzak threw three innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Talia Ross pitched the final two innings without a hit. She struck out three and walked one.
Summer Hawk doubled for the Lady Raiders (1-4, 1-5).
Mount Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7 — The Lady Falcons belted two home runs, but the Lady Vikings put together a 14-hit attack for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Mount Pleasant (2-0, 7-1) scored eight runs in both the bottom of the first and fourth innings.
Abby Swank hit a home run for the Lady Vikings and drove in three runs. Haylie Brunson finished with two doubles, a single and two RBI. Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky had a double, two singles and two RBI. Katie Hutter finished with three hits and an RBI. Sophia Smithnosky drove in two runs.
Brownsville (0-4, 4-5) scored twice in its first at-bat and added five runs in the top of the third inning.
Abri Hogsett finished with a home run, double and three RBI for the Lady Falcons. Rylie Bednar belted a solo home run. Kami Franks had a double, single and RBI.
Mapletown 12, Avella 1 — The Lady Maples pounded out 13 hits for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Taylor Dusenberry, Hannah Hartley and winning pitcher Madi Blaker all had a double and single for Mapletown (2-1, 3-2). Blaker drove in three runs and Hartley had two RBI. Kileigh Smith also doubled in the win.
Devan Clark had a triple, single and two RBI. Blaker allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five.
Losing pitcher Reilly Ullom legged out a triple for Avella (0-1, 0-3).
High school baseball
Chartiers-Houston 7, Carmichaels 6 — The Bucs scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a non-section win over the visiting Mikes.
Chartiers-Houston (8-1) led 3-1 after the first inning, but Carmichaels tied the game with two runs in the top of the second inning.
The Mikes (6-1) moved into the lead with a single run in the top of the third inning and two more in the fourth.
The Bucs countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game with a run in the fifth inning.
The Mikes’ Drake Long finished with two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Gavin Pratt added a double, single and two RBI.
Dylan Rohrer took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the final 2.1 innings.
Ryan Opfer was the winning pitcher, pitching 4.2 innings in the middle of the game. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.