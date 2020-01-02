Frazier was unable to top seven points in any quarter Thursday night as the Lady Commodores fell in Section 3-AA action, 61-19, at Burgettstown.
The Lady Blue Devils (2-1, 7-3) led 12-2 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime. The home team extended its lead to 36-16 at the end of the third quarter.
Sierra Twigg was the lone player for Frazier (1-3, 2-8) in double figures with 11 points.
Emily Prasko led Burgettstown with a game-high 14 points. Avery Havelka and Maddy Kozares both finished with nine points.
