North Catholic swept past Frazier, 3-0, Saturday in the WPIAL Class AA volleyball quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Trojanettes won by the scores, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13. North Catholic plays Seton-La Salle, who beat Neshannock in straight sets, in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at North Allegheny.
Frazier finishes the season with an overall record of 16-2.
Jensyn Hartman led the Lady Commodores with 12 kills. Gracen Hartman had a team-high 16 assists. Molly Yauch finished with 17 digs and Grace Vaughn had 10. Braylin Salisbury closed with four kills. Madison Stefancik had eight service points and Eliza Newcomer finished with two blocks.
