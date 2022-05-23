WASHINGTON — For most of this season, Frazier’s softball team was barely challenged as it outscored its opponents 180-9.
Monday afternoon in a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal game, the second-seeded and undefeated Lady Commodores (17-0) stared the end of its season in the eye and came away with a 6-5 win over second-seeded Seton-LaSalle (13-5).
And while Frazier softball coach Don Hartman could have pointed out his team’s five errors or some bad decision making, he had a positive approach after the game.
“You absolutely need games like this and this is what you look for in any sporting event,” Hartman said. “We have been trying (in practice) to duplicate their speed, the running and the bunt game, and they only try to put the ball in play.
“They ran and beat the ball into the turf. Their speed is unbridled.”
Seton-LaSalle showed its speed in the top of the first as Paige Kuisis tripled to lead off the game. She hit the ball to centerfield and as Jensen Hartman tried to back up to play the ball, it hit off her glove and Kuisis ended the play on third.
Hannah Alonso followed with an RBI single and stole second, her first of five steals to go with her four singles.
“I think the first inning, it was a little bit of nerves,” Don Hartman said. “They pressured us and we became unraveled.”
In the bottom of the second, Delaney Warnick walked to lead off the inning and Grace Vaughn followed with a single.
After a wild pitch, a strikeout and a pop out, Nicole Palmer singled in Warnick and Vaughn to tie the score.
After Claire Domonkos was hit by a pitch, Jensen Hartman stepped up and drilled a mammoth three-run homer over the left field fence to give Frazier a 5-2 lead.
“Jensen is a gamer and has that bulldog mentality,” her father said. “She got a pitch and cranked it.
“It was huge because they had the momentum and had us on our heels. That five-run inning turned the tide for us.”
Frazier extended its lead in the fifth. Victoria Washinski, the lone senior on the team, recorded a two-out single and stole second.
Warnick singled Washinski in to give the Lady Commodores a 6-2 lead.
Frazier held its four-run lead until the seventh.
Kuisis singled to lead off the inning and stole second. Alonso followed with an RBI single and then stole second and third.
“They got the leadoff hitter on and attacked,” said Hartman.
Casey Barton singled Alonso in, then Palmer got the next two batters out and Frazier looked ready to close out the game.
On the next pitch, Delaney Baker hit a fly ball to left field, but Jensen Hartman tried to make the catch in front of left fielder Domonkos. However, she dropped the ball which allowed Barton to score and Baker advanced to second.
“In the last inning, we became over aggressive,” Hartman said. “My daughter had no business in left field.
“I can’t fault her effort because she wanted the ball, but it almost cost us the season.”
After the ball rolled off Hartman’s glove and towards the infield, Washinski tried to get Barton at the plate, but the throw sailed high and Baker advanced to third on the second error of the play.
Amidst the chaos, Palmer took a deep breath and with the tying run on third, stepped back into the circle and was able to get Ali Xenakis to pop out to Washinski at short to end the game.
“This was the first game anyone put up runs like that on Nicole all year,” Hartman said of his pitcher who yielded 12 hits. “When she is striking out 15 and we win big, those 10 (run rule games) could come back to haunt you because you don’t play close games.”
Hartman knows his team was in a fight.
“We live to play another day and that’s what we have to do,” Hartman said. “If anything comes out of this, it is that this seasoned us because we were in a situation that could have been heartbreaking for us.
“This is what you want to see and come out on the right side of it, and the softball Gods were on our side today.”
Frazier plays either Bentworth or Our Lady of the Sacred Wednesday in a semifinal game at a site and time to be determined.
