NORTH HUNTINGDON — Frazier pounded out 11 hits and benefited from six errors Wednesday afternoon to earn a return trip to the WPIAL Class AA softball championship with a 10-2 victory over Our Lady of Sacred Heart.
The title game on Thursday, June 2, at Cal U’s Lilley Field will feature a pair of undefeated teams. Top-seeded Neshannock (21-0) edged Laurel, 1-0. The Lady Commodores improve to 17-0.
The tone in Frazier’s favor was set early in the top of the first inning when Nicole Palmer relayed Jensyn Hartman’s throw from center field perfectly to catcher Emi Bednar to get Kaylee Fabiano at the plate.
“That play at home was huge,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman.
Palmer was then able to strand two runners with an infield ground out.
Frazier responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, both scoring on ground outs.
Jensyn Hartman walked to open the inning. Maria Felsher singled, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Victoria Washinski walked to load the bases.
Delaney Warnick brought Hartman home with a ground out to second base, and Felsher came home on Grace Vaughn’s grounder to first base.
The Lady Commodores kept the offensive pressure on in the second inning.
Gracen Hartman started with a double and moved to third when Palmer’s fly ball was misplayed. However, the OLSH defense turned Claire Domonkos’ line out to left field into a double play.
Jensyn Hartman kept the inning alive with an infield single, and Palmer scored on an infield error.
Frazier added to its lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Domonkos scored on an error and Washinski drove in the second run with a double down the left field line.
The Lady Commodores were a run away from invoking the mercy rule in the fifth inning after scoring five runs.
Domonkos had an RBI single. Maria Felsher drove in two runs with a double, and Warnick capped the rally with a two-run triple.
“We’ve been really rolling one through nine on offense. That’s exactly what you want to see,” said Don Hartman.
Domonkos not only had a pair of singles and an RBI, but made several stellar catches in left field on a windy afternoon.
“Special props to my little left fielder,” praised Don Hartman.
The Lancers (10-4) scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning. OLSH added its second run on Morgan O’Brien’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.
Palmer only had one perfect inning, the top of the third, stranding at least one runner in the other innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked three and struck out eight.
“It was Nicole’s lowest strikeout numbers. But, she threw an incredible game,” said Don Hartman. “She embraced her opportunity and lived in the moment.
“I knew they can really hit the ball. They scored a lot of runs, but gave up a lot of runs.”
Now, the fourth-seeded Lady Commodores return to the district title game against the No. 1 seed.
“We have a tough road to hoe. What hurts us we haven’t had those battles like Neshannock has,” said Don Hartman. “My biggest fear was I have two daughters coming up (Jensyn and Gracen), and I wanted them to get to the WPIAL finals. My oldest (Logan) was there. I just wanted them to get there.
“This is my 11th championship game (between California baseball and Frazier softball). All the thanks to all the people who got me there.”
The Lady Commodores lost in the district title game in 2019, but won the PIAA title. Frazier won the WPIAL title in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.