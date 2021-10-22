The Frazier girls won the first, third and fifth sets Thursday night to end the regular season with a Section 3-AA victory at Southmoreland.
Frazier (15-1) wins the section title with an 11-1 record. Southmoreland finishes tied for third in the section with a 7-5 mark.
The Lady Commodores won the first set, 25-23, and the Lady Scots tied the match with a 25-20 in the second set.
Frazier regained the lead by winning the third set, 25-13. Southmoreland forced a fifth set with a 25-22 win.
Frazier secured the victory with a 15-8 win in the fifth set.
The Lady Commodores' Braylin Salisbury had a double-double with 18 kills and 20 service points. Jensyn Hartman finished with 22 kills. Gracen Hartman set up the offense with 37 assists. Molly Yauch had a solid defensive effort with 27 digs. Grace Vaughn finished with 19 service points. Eliza Newcomer had eight blocks.
Waynesburg Central 3, Carmichaels 0 -- The visiting Lady Raiders secured second place in Section 3-AA by shutting out the Lady Mikes.
Waynesburg (10-2) swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. Carmichaels (9-5) finishes tied for third place with a 7-5 record.
Carmichaels' Kendall Ellsworth had a solid performance with 25 assists, 11 service points and nine digs. Beth Cree finished with 14 kills and nine digs. Aliyah Thomas had 10 service points. Carlee Roberts was solid on defense with 13 digs. Sophia Zalar added six kills and MiKayla Andrews had two blocks.
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Rams closed the Section 2-AAA schedule with a loss to the visiting Lady Hillers.
Trinity (9-3) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13. Ringgold finishes with a 4-8 section record.
Belle Vernon 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Leopards returned home with a Section 3-AAA victory over the Lady Cougars.
Belle Vernon (3-9, 6-10) swept to victory by the scores, 25-11, 26-24, 25-22.
The Lady Leopards' Lindsay Nagy finished with four kills and five aces. Shyann Dongilli had five digs.
Yough finishes 0-12 in the section.
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Maples closed the regular season with a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Mapletown won by the scores, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Mapletown finishes with a 16-1 overall record.
Leyton Cevarr (2 aces, 5 digs)m Sarah Sciccitano (3 kills), Grace Skerbetz (2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig), and Jocelyn Babirad (3 digs, 3 assists) were stat leaders for Bentworth.
Krista Wilson (15 kills, 7 digs), Macee Cree (26 assists, 9 digs), Ella Menear (8 kills, 8 digs), Riley Pekar (4 aces, 5 digs), and Taylor Dusenberry (3 blocks, 6 kills) all had solid performances for Mapletown.
