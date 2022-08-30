The Frazier girls needed four sets to open the volleyball season Monday night with a 3-1 non-section victory at Charleroi.
The Lady Commodores won the first two sets, 26-24, 27-25, but dropped the third set, 25-22. The visitors clinched the victory by winning the fourth set, 25-6.
Frazier had noteworthy individual efforts from Grace Vaughn (14 kills), Gracen Hartman (39 assists), Molly Yauch (29 digs), Maddie Stefancik (23 service points), and Braylin Salisbury (7 blocks).
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1 -- Elizzabeth Wilson scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Rams to a season-opening Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Wilson's goal in the first half tied the game at 1-1. She scored the opening goal of the second half. Miranda Santina assisted on both goals.
Bridget Callihan scored an insurance goal later in the second half with Katelyn Ferrence assisting.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Jaguars scored two goals in each half for a Section 2-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Leopards.
Victoria Rodriguez made 17 saves for Belle Vernon (0-1, 0-1).
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 0 -- Bella Carroto scored two goals and assisted on another in the Lady Cougars' Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Carroto assisted on the only goal in the first half scored by Camryn Musser at 35:05.
McKenna DeUnger scored an unassisted goal at 31:49 in the second half to extend the lead to 2-0.
Carroto netted the last two goals of the game. The first was unassisted at 18:62 and the second was assisted by Musser with 14:66 remaining.
Waynesburg Central 6, Monessen 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals for the Lady Raiders in an opening Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
The match was stopped three minutes into the second half because of lightning.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka both had two assists for Waynesburg (1-0, 1-0). Lucy Pulkownik and Bryn Kirby had one assist apiece.
Brentwood 4, California 2 -- The visiting Spartans scored three goals in the first half and then held off a late rally by the Trojans for a non-section road victory.
Evan Robison scored both goals for California (0-1) in the second half.
