Frazier defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 4-1, in Section 3-AA play Tuesday night in a volleyball match featuring two of the better teams in the WPIAL.
The Lady Commodores (4-0, 5-0) won the first two sets, 27-25, 25-17. The Lady Raiders fought back to take the third set, 25-18. Frazier closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.
Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net for Frazier with 23 kills. Gracen Hartman dished out 32 assists. Molly Yauch had a solid defensive performance with 23 digs. Braylin Salisbury contributed seven kills and four blocks. Maddie Stefancik finished with 15 service points and Eliza Newcomer had three blocks.
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA over the Lady Bulldogs.
Carmichaels (4-0, 4-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16.
Kendall Ellsworth (13 service points), Carlee Roberts (10 service points, 3 aces, 15 digs), Aliyah Thomas (10 service points, 6 kills, 12 digs), and Mikayla Andrews (8 kills) had strong performances for the Lady Mikes.
Jada Davis had four kills and seven blocks, Anna Knizner finished with a team-high 17 digs and Julia Ogrodowski passed for seven assists for Beth-Center (0-3, 0-3).
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Raiders swept past the Lady Leopards for a Section 3-AAA road win.
Uniontown (4-0) won by the scores, 25-23, 27-25, 25-9.
The Lady Raiders' Riley Baker finished with a team-high nine kills. Summer Hawk had eight kills. Abby Wystepek led with 13 assists. Jenna Pindrok was strong at the net with 12 blocks and Naveah McCargo had a strong defensive effort with 12 digs.
Lindsay Nagy finished with four kills and Gianna Anderson had five digs for Belle Vernon (0-4, 2-4).
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Trojans won a Section 2-A match in three sets on the road at Jefferson-Morgan.
California won by the scores 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.
The Lady Trojans received top performances from Alexis Sherman (11 kills), (Tayla Pascoe 6 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces), Gianna O'Brien (4 kills), Jordyn Cruse (14 digs, 5 aces), Jenna Dixon (3 aces, 12 assists), Gianna Grillo (12 assists), Rakiyah Porter (4 kills, 2 aces), and Bella Colditz 10 digs.
Isabelle Bazzoli finished with seven kills and four blocks for the Lady Rockets (2-2, 3-3). Taryn Schmolke had 18 service points.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 -- The Lady Maples fended off the visiting Lady Pioneers for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (5-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.
Krista Wilson (11 kills, 26 digs) and Ella Menear (10 kills, 14 digs) had double-doubles for the Lady Maples. Macee Cree had a game-high 31 assists and Taylor Dusenberry finished with 10 kills.
Montour 3, Ringgold 0 -- Montour swept past the visiting Lady Rams in Section 2-AAA play.
The Lady Spartans won by the scores, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Matt Lucas and Nico Johns both scored two goals for the Mustangs' in a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Colonials.
Laurel Highlands improves to 5-1-0 in the section and 6-1-0 overall. Albert Gallatin slips to 2-4-0 in the section and 4-4-0 overall.
Joey Lemansky, Manny Olivares and Kortney Weston also scored for the Mustangs. Lucas also assisted on two goals.
Thatcher Wilson made six saves to preserve the shutout.
Brownsville 6, Southmoreland 0 -- The Falcons notched their first win of the season with a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Scotties.
Dustin Lindeman scored a hat trick for Brownsville (1-4-0, 1-6-0). Derrick Tarpley assisted on two goals. Michael Stetson scored a goal and assisted on another. Cameron Eperjesi also scored a goal.
Bryce Fisher made three saves in the shutout.
Mount Pleasant 4, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The Vikings scored three second-half goals for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Raiders.
Braden Heisee gave Mount Pleasant (2-1-1, 2-1-1) the lead with a goal at 32:01 of the first half.
Goals from Chase McCloy and Luke Rivardo extended the Vikings' lead to 3-0 around midway through the second half.
Nate Jones, with Dalton Taylor assisting, scored for the Raiders (2-3-0, 2-6-0) with 19:42 left in the game.
Mount Pleasant got the goal back when Eli Duval scored at 8:02.
Chartiers-Houston 2, California 0 -- The Bucs scored two goals in the second half for a Section 4-A road victory over the Trojans.
Chartiers-Houston improves to 2-3-0 in the section and 3-5-1 overall. California goes to 1-4-0 in the section and 1-5-0 overall.
Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3, OT -- The Bearcats needed overtime to defeat the Cougars in non-section action.
The match was tied at 1-1 at the half and 3-3 at the end of regulation.
Julian Hays and Jerzy Timlin both scored two goals for Bentworth.
Landon Urcho made eight saves for the Bearcats (6-1-1, 3-0-1).
Boys cross county
Belle Vernon 15, Burgettstown 50; Burgettstown 15, Brownsville 50; Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50; Burgettstown 26, West Greene 29; Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 49; West Greene 15, Brownsville 50 -- The Leopards swept a Section 3-AA meet at Burgettstown.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson finished first in 18:02. He was followed to the finish line by Troy Teegarden (19:17), Dylan Holliday (20:02), Gianni Pesi (20:05), Mark Shenouda (20:05), and Noah Lehner (20:33). Collin Tomalski was ninth in 21:03.
Brownsville's Bryce Harobick was seventh in 20:39 and West Greene's Kaden Shields placed eighth in 20:50.
Girls cross country
Belle Vernon 16, Burgettstown 47; Burgettstown 15, Brownsville 50; Belle Vernon 15, Brownsville 50; West Greene 20, Burgettstown 39; Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 50; West Greene 15, Brownsville 50 -- The Lady Falcons' Jolena Quarzo easily won the Section 3-AA meet at Burgettstown, but the Lady Leopards swept the meet.
Quarzo finished in 19:53, well ahead of Belle Vernon's Viva Kreis in second place with a time of 21:24.
Tessa Rodriguez (3, 22:13), Sienna Steeber (4, 24:35), Claire Sokol (6, 24:41), Gina Bellissimo (7, 24:47), and Melina Stratigos (8, 25:29) had top-10 finishes for Belle Vernon.
West Greene's Katie Lampe placed ninth in 28:18, followed by teammates Kiley Meek (28:19) and Lexi Six (28:28).
