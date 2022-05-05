Nicole Palmer was perfect Wednesday afternoon, pitching Frazier to a 19-0 victory in four innings at California in Section 3-AA action.
Palmer struck out nine and retired all 12 batters she faced for the Lady Commodores (10-0, 12-0).
Victoria Washinski, Delaney Warnick and Jensyn Hartman all hit home runs for Frazier. The Lady Commodores belted out 19 hits.
Jensyn Hartman, Warnick, Emily Bednar and Gracen Hartman all drove in three runs. Warnick and Jensyn Hartman were a single short of hitting for the cycle. Gracen Hartman added a triple and two singles, and scored three runs.
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — The Lady Pioneers clinched a share of the Section 2-A title with a victory against the Lady Rockets.
West Greene improves to 9-0 in the section and 10-3 overall, and has guaranteed at least a share of its sixth consecutive section title.
Payton Gilbert won her second game of the season with two walks and five strikeouts.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Brooklyn Snyder took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks. Snyder went 4-for-4, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe had a solo home run, two singles, scored twice and drove in two. Ali Goodwin doubled and scored a run.
Albert Gallatin 6, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Colonials scored five runs in the first two innings for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Maples.
Ashley Metts led Albert Gallatin with three hits and three RBI. Ashley Metts and Rylea Hlatky doubled.
Winning pitcher Avery Walls allowed two unearned runs on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
