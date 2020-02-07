Frazier rallied in the second half to beat host Carmichaels, 51-39, in a Section 3-AA girls basketball game Thursday night.
Kaelyn Shaporka sparked the playoff-bound Lady Commodores (6-6, 9-12) with a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and two steals. Sierra Twigg contributed 11 points, six boards and four steals, and Lindsey Somers also scored 11 points.
Frazier led 12-8 after the first quarter before the Lady Mikes (1-11, 4-17) surged to a 19-16 halftime lead. Frazier fought back in the third quarter to take a 35-32 advantage then outscored the hosts 16-7 over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Kylie Sinn scored 10 points for Carmichaels and Sophia Zalar had nine points.
