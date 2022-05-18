Victoria Washinski blasted a pair of home runs and had five RBIs as unbeaten Frazier rolled over 15th-seeded Apollo Ridge, 10-0 in six innings, in a WPIAL Class AA first-round softball playoff game at Penn-Trafford High School on Wednesday.
The No. 2 Lady Commodores (16-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead with four runs in the first and three in the second then ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer pitched a three-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Claire Domonkos had two hits and scored twice for Frazier which got one RBI apiece from Maria Felsher, Delaney Warnick, Grace Vaughn and Emilia Bednar.
The Lady Commodores will face No. 7 Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals on Monday.
