MOON TWP. — Frazier had to battle through a grueling five-set clash with Mapletown to reach the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball final.
The championship match wasn’t nearly as tense.
The second-seeded Lady Commodores turned in a sparkling performance in rolling past top-seeded Serra Catholic, 3-0, at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center to claim their second district title Saturday.
Frazier won by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19.
Jensyn Hartman led the way for Lady Commodores with 14 kills and 18 digs but it was a solid, all-around team effort that paved the way to victory.
“This is the best match they’ve played all year,” said Frazier coach Mandy Hartman, who guided the Lady Commodores to their first WPIAL Class A championship in 2010, also in a sweep, over Bishop Canevin.
“Blocking, slowing the ball down on the net ... they did all those little things that I told them we’ve got to do to win a championship.”
Even so, even Hartman didn’t envision a three-set win.
“Never crossed my mind,” Hartman said. “I thought it was going to be a battle, a war. I was hoping my team stayed consistent throughout the entire match. My fears were that we would have those lulls, which we did in the second set briefly. I never imagined it would go like this.”
There were key turning points in each set but Frazier (22-0) rose to the occasion when it needed to.
The Lady Commodores built an early 7-2 lead in the first set and stayed on top until Serra Catholic (18-2) rode a five-point burst to a 17-14 advantage.
Mandy Hartman picked that spot for the only timeout she would use in the match and her team responded with an 11-3 run to close out the set and go up 1-0.
Consecutive block points by Maddie Salisbury and Grace Vaughn, an ace by Maddie Stefancik and a kill by Braylin Salisbury sparked the uprising. The Lady Eagles got to within 22-20 before consecutive kills by Jensny Hartman and a Serra Catholic error ended it.
The second set featured eight ties and four lead changes with the Lady Eagles taking an early 9-6 lead. Frazier fought back to even four times, the last on a point at the net by Gracen Hartman to tie it at 16-16.
Braylin Salisbury followed with a kill to put the Lady Commodores up 17-16 and they would hold the lead the rest of the set, finishing it on a 10-3 run. The final point came on Maria Felsher’s ace.
Serra Catholic went up 4-1 in the third set but Frazier countered with a six-point run and never trailed again. The Lady Eagles tied it at 7-7 and 8-8 before the Lady Commodores took off on a 9-2 run for a 17-10 lead.
Serra Catholic whittled the gap to 21-19 but a service error and an attack error was followed by an ace by Stefancik, who also served for match point which ended with the Lady Eagles mishandling a return by Vaughn.
The Lady Commodores then piled on top of each other in celebration.
“Amazing,” Jensyn Hartman said. “We’ve have worked hard to do this.”
“It almost just feels like a dream,” said Gracen Hartman who had 29 assists and five digs. “This was our goal this year and we came out and got it.”
Vaughn had nine kills, 18 digs and two aces, Felsher contributed 10 digs and two aces and Braylin Salisbury added six kills for Frazier, which also got five digs from Molly Yauch and two aces from Stefancik.
While Frazier’s Jensyn Hartman and Gracen Hartman are both daughters of coach Mandy Hartman and assistant coach Don Hartman, the Lady Eagles have a similar situation with Cassidy Trahan and Emerson Trahan both playing for their father, coach Keith Trahan.
Mandy Hartman complimented the Trahan sisters after the match.
“Serra Catholic has the best defense I’ve seen from anybody,” Hartman said. “With the Trahan girls, the ball doesn’t hit the floor on their side.
“That in itself is a strategy. You’ve got to do what you can to limit their touches and you’ve got to win points. I told our girls there’s no easy stuff. We’re not playing this tip game with this team. They’re too good. They’re better defensively than we are. But I felt like we had hitters that could really win the points.”
Jensyn Hartman made sure to keep her teammates focused on the task at hand throughout the match.
“I told the girls we have to keep working, because sometimes we’ll just stop when we get a nice lead,” she said. “I said we have to work every single point.”
“We’re a close team, especially our seniors. We help calm each other down,” Braylin Salisbury said. “I think that really helps when other teams go on runs. We just calm ourselves down and get back into it.”
Keith Trahan lauded Jensyn Hartman following his team’s loss.
“It wasn’t our day,” Trahan said. “Big ups to Frazier. (Jensyn Hartman) obviously is a really dominant, great player. She did a great job. We’ve seen really dominant players. She’s right up there with them.
“I’m most impressed with her ability to lead. That’s rare in high school these days. You see a lot of dominant players but I feel like she really leads the team.”
The Lady Commodores are not a one-player team, Trahan pointed out.
“I was impressed with, in the second and third sets when we held her in check much more, how the rest of the team on that side did what they needed to do,” he said. “They’re well coached obviously.”
Leaders for the Lady Eagles in the match were Olivia Hussein with seven kills, Emerson Trahan with 14 assists and Cassidy Trahan with 11 digs.
The Lady Commodores were making their third appearance in a WPIAL final. They fell to North Catholic in the 2018 Class AA championship match, 3-0, after upsetting top-seeded Freeport in the semifinals.
Mandy Hartman was asked to compare this year’s title with the 2010 championship.
“The first one was the first in school history, so it was about making history,” she said. “But to do it now with this team ... these girls have grown up with me. This is a nice surprise.”
Mandy Hartman felt her team was battle-tested for the postseason from playing in Section 2-A, which included semifinalist Mapletown and playoff teams Carmichaels and West Greene.
“Our section challenged us all year,” she said. “I’ve been saying that all along. We battled to win that section title. It was the hardest one we’ve ever won. And we had our backs against the wall in the semifinal game (vs. the Lady Maples).”
Frazier rebounded from that match with a stellar effort.
“We played really, really well today,” Jensyn Hartman said. “I did not expect a 3-0 whatsoever. I don’t know how we did that.”
Now its onto the PIAA playoffs for the Lady Commodores, who will host Homer City (14-4) in the first round, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Hopefully we didn’t peak just yet,” Mandy Hartman said. “There are some things we can finetune but we’re close.
“We’ve got to get back in the gym. Our next season starts.”
