Nicole Palmer tossed a three-hitter and the Frazier offense provided enough runs Thursday afternoon for a 2-0 victory over visiting Charleroi in a key Section 3-AA game.
Frazier remains undefeated, improving to 7-0 in the section and 9-0 overall. The Lady Cougars were looking for a share of the section lead with a win, but slip to 3-2 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Palmer struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter.
Frazier scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Delaney Warnick double and drove in a run for the Lady Commodores.
Charleroi’s Sofia Celaschi also threw a three-hitter with two walks and 10 strikeouts. McKenna DeUnger had two hits, a double and single.
Yough 8, Laurel Highlands 2 — The Lady Cougars retained their share of the top spot in Section 2-AAAA with a victory against the visiting Fillies.
Yough improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Laurel Highlands slides to 2-7 in the section and overall.
The Lady Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the third and sixth innings, and one in the second and fourth innings.
Adoria Waldier led Yough with a double, two singles and four RBI. Abbey Zuraw belted a solo home run. Katie Proctor finished with two singles and drove in a run.
Emma Augustine allowed one earned run on three hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
Payton Vitikacs hit a solo home run for Laurel Highlands. Maddy Zungri and Lindsay Klink singled.
Bri Hunt allowed nine hits in the loss, with five walks and five strikeouts.
Albert Gallatin 16, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6 — The Lady Colonials bats were alive, banging out 16 hits for a non-section home victory over the Lady Huskies.
The game was tied at 3-3 after the first inning and Northern knocked starting pitcher Avery Walls out of the game with two runs in the top of the second inning.
That was the last lead the visitors had, though, with Albert Gallatin responding with five runs in the bottom of the inning and four more in the third inning.
The Lady Colonials (2-7) added a solo run in the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jalie Jeffries, Rylea Hlatky and Alexis Metts all had two hits for Albert Gallatin. Metts’ hits were home runs and Kylie Watt also hit a home run. Aly Sharpnack, Gianna Seese and Hlatky all doubled.
Ashley Metts pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win. She allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.
High school baseball
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Hunter Hamilton belted two home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the Pioneers to a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene improves to 7-0 in the section and 9-3 overall, and clinched a playoff berth. The Pioneers play Jefferson-Morgan this afternoon and close the season next week with two games against Greensburg Central Catholic.
Hamilton belted a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning and smacked a three-run home run in the second inning. He also had a run-scoring double.
Corey Wise went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. He was also effective at the plate with a double and four singles.
Morgan Kiger and Craig Thomas both doubled for West Greene.
Easton Hanko had a double for the Rockets. Brody Ross took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan remains in the playoff hunt despite the lopsided loss. The Rockets are 3-4 in the section and 4-4 overall. They end the section schedule next week with two games against Mapletown.
Monessen (2-6) is in fifth place and finishes with two games against Bishop Canevin.
