Frazier needed nine innings to win the first game of Saturday’s non-section softball doubleheader and then fell in the nightcap in extra innings to visiting South Allegheny.
The Lady Commodores led 2-1 at the end of the first inning in the opener, only to have the Lady Gladiators rally for a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.
Frazier responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lady Commodores forced extra innings with a single run in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winner with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Rylee Evans led the Frazier offense with three hits and two RBI. Victoria Washinski added two RBI and Delaney Warnick drove in a run. Jensyn Hartman doubled.
Nicole Palmer went the distance for the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on 12 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
South Allegheny turned the tables in the second game by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Lady Gladiators led 3-1 through three innings, but Frazier tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Palmer paced Frazier in the second game with a double and single. Madison Bednar, Evans and Maria Felsher all drove in a single run.
Bednar allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Latrobe 16, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Wildcats’ Jordan Tallman was only a walk away from a five-inning perfect game for a non-section victory over the Lady Leopards.
Tallman struck out 13 of the possible 15 outs. She also belted a home run.
Jenna Tallman also belted a home run and Jordan Novak added three singles.
Talia Ross took the loss, allowing eight earned runs 13 hits and four walks. She struck out four.
Men’s track & field
Jacobs qualifies for NAIA nationals — Elizabeth Forward graduate Daniel Jacobs won the javelin in the Douglas Spadafore Invitational at Lock Haven with a school-record and NAIA-qualifying throw.
Jacobs hit his winning throw of 205-2 on his first attempt. The throw outdistanced his school record set last year and was 15 longer than the rest of the field.
Bethany Invitational — Waynesburg’s Roman Lessard placed second in the javelin in the season-opening meet at Bethany.
Lessard’s throw of 179-11 (54.85 meters) is the eighth-best in NCAA Division III to date.
Mike Trax placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-6 (12.04 meters) and was fifth in the long jump (20-5). Yough graduate Andrew Kemerer was fourth in the triple jump with a top effort of 29-1¾ (11.93 meters).
Women’s track & field
Bethany Invitational — Waynesburg Central graduate Megan McElligott, Ivy Allen and Rachel Speelman all had top-10 finishes in the javelin in the season-opening outdoor meet.
Speelman placed sixth with a throw of 84 feet (25.6 meters). Allen was next with a throw of 81-8½, and McElligott was ninth with a top effort of 65-7½ (20 meters).
Audrey Doby was fifth in the triple jump (28-11¾) and seventh in the high jump (4-7¾).
Men’s tennis
Saint Vincent 7, Waynesburg 2 — The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road loss to the Bearcats.
Conor Cassidy and Alex Young won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-2. Keaton Moorhead won his singles match, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s tennis
Saint Vincent 6, Waynesburg 3 — The Yellow Jackets won two singles matches and one doubles match in a PAC loss at Saint Vincent.
Katie Dollard and Hayley Sweeney won their No. 2 doubles match 8-2.
Sweeney won her No. 3 singles match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Marina Hastings won at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s lacrosse
Bethany (W.Va.) 18, Waynesburg 9 — The Yellow Jackets dropped a PAC match to the visiting Bison.
Lily Porman spotted Waynesburg the lead just 49 seconds into the match. Hannah Rosenberger tied the match at 2-2 about two minutes later.
Rosenberger led Waynesburg with three goals and eight shots on goal. Eve O’Sullivan finished with two goals and an assist.
Riley Yoder made seven saves for the Yellow Jackets.
College softball
Waynesburg 14, Washington & Jefferson 0; Washington & Jefferson 14, Waynesburg 6 — The Yellow Jackets cruised to an easy win in the opening game of the PAC road doubleheader, but the Presidents turned the tables in the nightcap to earn a split.
Kayla Alderson hit a solo home run and slapped a two-run double in the opening game win.
Emma Kubalak went the distance for the win in the opener, allowing four hits and walking two.
Washington & Jefferson scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning in the nightcap and rolled to victory.
Alderson had a two-run single in the loss.
California (Pa.) 6, Slippery Rock 1; California (Pa.) 4, Slippery Rock 2 — The Vulcans swept a PSAC West doubleheader after winning the first game in extra innings.
California improves to 11-3 and has now won seven games in a row. Slippery Rock falls to 1-9.
Southmoreland graduate Charity Henderson tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run single. Alexa Pastor then belted a walk-off single in the eighth inning for the win.
Albert Gallatin grad Delaney Girvin tied the game for the Vulcans with an infield single in the bottom of the second inning.
Pastor finished with three hits and two RBI, while Henderson finished with two hits and two walks.
Kaitlyn Leary (4-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits. She struck out six.
Paige Wilson spotted California a 1-0 lead in the second game with an RBI double in the first inning.
Britney Wilson led off the the second inning with a home run. Elizabeth Forward graduate Jordan Pinneri later tripled and scored in the inning.
Kelsey Barron (4-0) went the distance for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on sixth hits and no walks.
College baseball
Slippery Rock 8, California (Pa.) 1; Slippery Rock 9, California (Pa.) 3 — The Vulcans lost both ends of a PSAC West Conference road doubleheader.
California slips to 1-3 in the conference and 10-6 overall. The Rock improves to 3-1 in the PSAC West and 12-3 overall.
Anthony Venezia had half of the Vulcans’ four hits in the first game with a pair of singles.
Zach Rohaley allowed five hits and four walks in five innings for the loss.
California graduate Louden Conte belted a two-run home run for the Vulcans in the nightcap. Losing pitcher Jacob McCaskey allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits in four innings.
Men’s soccer
Bethany (W.Va.) 2, Waynesburg 2 — The Yellow Jackets battled back to tie the game and force overtime in a PAC match against the visiting Bison.
Tyler Mohrbacher tied the match at 1-1 in the second half for Waynesburg (1-1-1, 1-1-1). The Yellow Jackets’ Daniel Hott scored on a penalty kick with just 3:34 left in the game to tie the match.
Waynesburg keeper Adam Dolan made four saves.
Women’s soccer
Waynesburg 3, Bethany (W.Va.) 1 — The Yellow Jackets scored three unanswered goals to rally for a PAC win over the visiting Bison.
Grace Ingram tied the match at 1-1 in the first half. Jessica Silbaugh’s penalty kick gave Waynesburg the lead.
Emily Redman added an insurance goal in the 66th minute.
Starting keeper Faith Falick earned the win, allowing one goal on two shots. Kennedy Shuck didn’t allow a goal in the final 13:21 of the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.