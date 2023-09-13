The Frazier girls volleyball team remained undefeated with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night at California in a Section 2-A match.
The Lady Commodores (3-0, 4-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21.
Addison Schultz (9 kills, 5 blocks), Maddie Salisbury (8 kills), Gracen Hartman (16 assists, 11 service points), Allie Monack (12 assists), Molly Yauch (14 digs), Addison Hiles (6 digs), Grace Vaughn (9 service points), and Jayanna Ciferno (2 blocks) led the way for Frazier.
California had notable performances from Azzy Colditz (7 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Ava Bojtos (5 assists), Nina Conte (7 kills), and Haley Gibson (5 blocks).
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Maples were tough at home for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Mapletown (2-1, 2-1) secured the match victory with set wins of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-12.
Bailey Rafferty (19 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces), Isabella Garnek (7 kills), Devan Clark (11 digs, 7 aces), Bri Ashton (7 digs, 3 aces), Rowen Eisminger (6 kills, 3 aces), Miranda Fox (5 kills), and Treslee Weston (5 kills) were key performers in the straight-sets victory.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Carmichaels 2 — The Lady Mikes forced a fifth set and Jefferson-Morgan came through with a 15-10 win for a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (1-2) won the first set, 25-18. The home team surged into the lead by winning the next two sets, 25-14, 27-25. The Lady Mikes rallied to tie the match by winning the fourth set, 25-23.
The Lady Mikes’ Pacey Pratt had a quadruple-double with 18 service points, 13 kills, 15 digs and 14 aces. Chloe Mitchell (43 assists, 21 service points, 4 aces) and Ani Cree (22 kills, 12 digs, 4 aces) had double-doubles, while Jovi Blasinsky contributed 12 digs.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0 — The Lady Jaguars shut out the visiting Lady Colonials for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Thomas Jefferson swept to victory by the scores, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16.
Leah Myers (3 kills, 4 digs), Mia Myers (3 kills, 7 assists), Mya Glisan (4 kills), Mitchell Turner (3 kills), Ashley Metts (5 digs), Bella Bergman (4 digs), and Jocelyn Ellsworth (3 digs, 4 assist, 2 aces) all had solid performances for Albert Gallatin.
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0 — Ringgold defeated the visiting Lady Falcons for a Section 3-AAA victory.
The Lady Rams (4-1) secured the victory with the scores 25-13, 25-21, 25-13.
Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 1 — Uniontown stayed alive by winning the third set, 29-27, but Laurel Highlands secured the Section 3-AAA victory by taking the fourth set, 25-13.
Laurel Highlands ran out to a 2-0 lead after set wins of 25-21 and 25-17.
Uniontown’s Maggie Campbell finished with 22 assists and five aces. Miah DeShields had nine kills, and Kamiya Rose and Aida Evans both recorded six kills.
Brownsville 3, Beth-Center 1 — The Lady Bulldogs stayed alive by winning the third set, but Brownsville secured the Section 3-AA victory by taking the fourth set.
The Lady Falcons won the first two sets, 25-17, 25-22. Beth-Center rallied back to take the third set, 25-22. Brownsville wrapped up the match with a 25-22 victory in the fourth set.
Mackenzie Wade (22 assists, 17 service points, 7 digs) and Skyler Gates (21 kills, 14 service points, 3 aces) both had double-doubles for Brownsville. Caylee Balabon had a solid all-around night with eight kills, eight service points and five digs.
Bentworth 3, Charleroi 1 — The Lady Cougars tied the match with a 26-24 victory in the second set, but Bentworth won the final two sets for the Section 3-AA victory.
The Lady Bearcats had set wins of 26-24, 25-21 and 25-17.
Bentworth’s stats leaders were Jocelyn Babirad (3 aces, 4 digs, 27 assists), Kayla O’Dell (3 kills), Aliviya Simpson (4 blocks), Abby Chester (2 kills, 4 blocks), Sydney Gonglik (3 aces, 5 kills, 8 blocks), Chelsea Dindal (12 kills, 4 digs), Haylee Wolfe (4 aces, 13 digs), Zoie McDonald (4 aces), and Sofia Gaussa (5 kills, 6 digs).
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Lady Scots’ senior co-captains led the way for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Southmoreland (6-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
Amarah McCutcheon had eight kills and four blocks, while Kaylee Doppelheuer finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Boys soccer
Ringgold 1, Trinity 0 — Aidan Weaver’s header on Michael Stasko’s corner kick deflected off Juraj Stasko in the first half for the lone goal in the Rams’ Section 3-AAA win.
The Rams remain undefeated, improving to 5-0-0 in the section and 7-0-0 overall.
Ringgold keeper Aidyn Whaley earned his fourth shutout of the season.
Belle Vernon 5, Washington 1 — Trevor Kovatch scored hat trick with two goals in the second half for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Brandon Yeschenko and Logan Metzger scored one goal apiece in the first half for the Leopards (5-0, 6-1).
Mount Pleasant 1, McGuffey 0 — Goalie Jacob McGuinness made Austin Ulery’s first-half goal stand for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Southmoreland 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Scotties scored one goal in each half for a Section 3-AA home victory over the Raiders.
Hunter Ryan found the back of the net with 2:26 left in the first half. Tyler Schaffer set up Ethan Kenney for a goal late in the second half.
Jacob Seese made one save to preserve the shutout. Waynesburg’s Eli Taylor turned aside four shots.
Bentworth 12, California 3 — The Bearcats’ Ryan Moessner scored a half trick in both the first and second half for a Section 2-A victory.
Moessner also had three assists for Bentworth (3-1-0, 6-1-0). Ryan Colbert scored two goals, and Aiden McMurray, Dillan Colbert, Andrew Vipperman and John Scott netted one goal apiece.
Bentworth goalkeeper DJ Hays made three saves and finished with an assist.
Beth-Center 10, Geibel Catholic 1 — Joey Rodriguez scored a hat trick in the Bulldogs’ non-section win over the visiting Gators.
Wyatt Pash netted two goals for Beth-Center (4-3-0). Parker Amos finished with a goal and four assists. Reiner King, Joseph Minucci, Ryder Roule and Alex George all scored one goal each.
Charleroi 9, Ligonier Valley 1 — Landon Barcus netted a hat trick and Ethan Hartley added two more goals in the Cougars’ Section 2-A win against the Rams.
Arlo McIntyre, Bryce Large and Joel Chambers also scored for Charleroi (4-0-0, 8-0-0). Ligonier Valley slips to 0-3-0 in the section and 1-3-0 overall.
Connellsville 4, Laurel Highlands 0 — The Falcons shut out the Mustangs for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Kasey Stanton scored twice and Bobby Maloy and William Gillott netted one each for Connellsville (2-3-0, 4-4-0). Laurel Highlands goes to 0-5-0 in the section and 2-5-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 3, West Mifflin 0 — Will Sinay’s two goals led the Warriors to a Section 1-AA victory over the Titans.
Hugo Davilla-Sanz also scored for Elizabeth Forward (2-2-1, 2-2-1). The Titans go to 1-4-0 in the section and 1-7-0 overall.
