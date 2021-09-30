The Frazier girls volleyball team swept past visiting Brownsville Wednesday night, 3-0, for a Section 2-AA victory.
The Lady Commodores (7-0, 9-0) won by the scores, 25-8, 25-19, 25-10.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net with 18 kills. Braylin Salisbury finished with 11 service points and eight kills. Gracen Hartman led the offense with 32 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 18 digs, as did Maria Felsher with 11 digs. Maddie Stefancik finished with a team-high 27 service points, and Eliza Newcomer had nine blocks.
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bucs returned home with a Section 4-AA victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Chartiers-Houston swept to victory by the scores, 25-12, 25-10, 25-15.
Chelsea Dindal (4 kills), Grace Skerbetz (1 ace, 1 kill), Jocelyn Babirad (6 assists, 1 kill), Sarah Schiccitano (1 ace, 1 block, 1 kill), and Aliviya Simpson (3 blocks) were Bentworth's stats leaders.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 6, Hempfield 0 -- Farrah Reader scored two goals and assisted on two other to lead the Lady Leopards to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Spartans.
Belle Vernon (8-3, 6-2) led 4-0 at halftime.
Reader scored once and assisted on goals by Morgan Einodshofer and Kataira Rhodes in the first half. Eindodshofer assisted on Chloe Morgan's goal.
Einodshofer and Reader both scored their second goals in the second half. Abby Showman assisted on a pair of goals and Morgan added an assist.
Victoria Rodriguez turned aside three shots to preserve the shutout.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 2, California 0 -- Ryan Colbert and Jerzy Timlin scored second-half goals to lift the visiting Bearcats to a Section 4-A victory.
Bentworth improves to 6-0-1 in the section and 10-1-1 overall. The Trojans slip to 1-6-0 in the section and 1-8-0 overall.
Ringgold 2, Washington 0 -- Chad Behrendt and Aidan Fausnaught scored for the Rams in a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Ringgold improves to 4-5-0 in the section and 5-5-0 overall. The Prexies slip to 3-5-0 in the section.
Thomas Jefferson 5, Laurel Highlands 3 -- Jordan Chipprich scored a hat trick to lead the visiting Jaguars to a Section 3-AAA victory.
Laurel Highlands led 3-2 at halftime.
Michael Ngugi scored the other two goals for Thomas Jefferson (6-1-2, 9-1-2).
Matt Lucas scored twice and assisted on another for the Mustangs (7-2-0, 9-2-0). Nico Johns also scored for Laurel Highlands.
