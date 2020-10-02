Frazier won its fourth in a row after an 0-2 start by sweeping host Brownsville, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Lady Commodores won by scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-12.
Jordin Brundege had 22 service points for Frazier (3-2, 4-2). Jensyn Hartman and Kaelyn Shaporka led the way in kills with 10 and seven, respectively, while Alexis Lovis contributed 15 assists and Braylin Salibury added five kills.
The Lady Falcons fall to 0-5 overall and in section play.
The Lady Commodores travel to Ligonier Valley in a non-section match Monday.
