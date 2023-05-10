The Frazier softball team secured the Section 3-A title outright Tuesday with a pair of victories in a road doubleheader.
The Lady Commodores pounded Springdale, 20-1, and defeated St. Joseph, 13-0. Frazier (11-0, 12-1) had one section game remaining against Monessen.
Maria Felsher pitched both ends of the doubleheader, allowing one hit with five strikeouts against Springdale, and three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in the St. Joseph game.
Felsher also had a strong afternoon at plate in the two games with five hits, including two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.
The Lady Commodores' Gracen Hartman had five hits, including two triples and a double, and four RBI. Delaney Warnick was 5-for-6 with a double and five RBI. Madison Bednar had four hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Grace Vaughn went 3-for-3 in the first game with four RBI and 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the second game.
Losing pitcher Jamie Noonan had a double for St. Joseph.
Waynesburg Central 4, Seton-La Salle 0 -- The Lady Raiders shut out the Lady Rebels for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Waynesburg Central (11-4) scored one run in the top of the first inning and added three in the top of the sixth inning.
Seton-La Salle slips to 4-5 in the section and 5-9 overall.
Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Cougars closed the Section 3-AA schedule with a road win at Bentworth.
Charleroi improves to 10-2 in the section and 15-2 overall. Bentworth goes to 5-6 in the section and 5-8 overall.
The Lady Cougars scored single runs in the top of the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Charleroi scored twice in the third inning and five in the fourth inning.
Sofia Celaschi was the winning pitcher.
The Lady Cougars' McKenna DeUnger had a strong offensive effort with four hits, including a triple, five RBI and two runs scored. Riley Jones drove in two runs. Lyla Brunner and Avery Pendo both doubled.
Willow Eckels had a double, single and scored a run for the Lady Bearcats. Sofia Gaussa also had two hits.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Mapletown 0 -- The Lady Bucs shut out the Lady Maples for a Section 2-A victory.
Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 12-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and fourth inning, and two in the bottom of the second inning.
Mapletown goes to 3-8 in the section and 5-11 overall.
West Greene 8, California 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the opening game of a Section 2-A doubleheader against California.
The second game was suspended after four innings with West Greene leading 9-2. The game was scheduled to be completed at California on Wednesday.
Payton Gilbert struck out 12 for the victory.
The Lady Pioneers' London Whipkey had two doubles and drove in three runs. Taylor Karvan and Ali Goodwin both doubled. Marissa Tharp scored two runs.
Harley Harkins and Kendall Griffith both had doubles for the Lady Trojans. Losing pitcher Leah Urick struck out four and walked two.
High school baseball
Beth-Center 9, Washington 6 -- The Bulldogs put together eight runs from the top of the fourth through the sixth inning for a Section 1-AA road victory.
Beth-Center (4-8, 6-12) led 1-0 after three innings and then had leads of 3-2, 7-3 and 8-5.
Washington slips to 1-9 in the section and 4-11 overall.
Canon-McMillan 11, Ringgold 10 -- The Big Macs scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning for a non-section victory over the visiting Rams.
Ringgold (8-12) scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead at 9-8. Canon-McMillan (14-5) rallied for a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Rams forced extra innings with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Rams' Hunter Mamie had two singles and drove in two runs. Brad Banaszak doubled and finished with an RBI. Losing pitcher Alex Kolano drove in two runs and scored two runs. Gianni Cantini doubled, singled and had an RBI.
Ben Urso pitched the final 1.1 innings for the win. He also had a double, two singles and two RBI. Sam Meredith finished with a double, single and two RBI. Andrew Kocan scored three runs.
Yough 10, Greensburg Salem 5 -- The Cougars rebounded from a tough loss to the Golden Lions on Monday with a home victory that clinched sole possession of the Section 4-AAA title.
Yough (11-1, 14-5) made the most of 18 walks for the victory.
Carson Pasinski drove in three runs for the Cougars, including a two-run single in the sixth inning. Jack Sampson finished with three hits.
James Shoman was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on six hits.
Braedon Leatherman took the loss for Greensburg Salem (9-3, 13-5).
