Frazier extended its winning streak to three with a 3-0 sweep of host Southmoreland in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Commodores gave coach Mandy Hartman career win No. 301 by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-11.
Jensyn Hartman and Kaelyn Shaporka led the Lady Commodores (2-2, 3-2) in kills with 18 and eight, respectively. Frazier also got 23 assists from Alexis Lovis, 14 digs from Jordin Brundege, 14 service points from Makenna Stefancik and three blocks from Braylin Salisbury.
The Lady Scotties fall to 2-2 overall and in section play.
The Lady Commodores travel to Brownsville on Thursday.
