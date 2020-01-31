Frazier jumped out early and cruised to a 54-14 Section 3-AA victory over Bentworth on Thursday at Bentworth High School.
The Lady Commodores’ Sierra Twigg shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Kaelyn Shaporka, as both scored 17 points. Twigg pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, and she also had four steals. Shaporka had seven rebounds and three steals.
Caroline Rice had seven points for the Lady Bearcats (0-10, 4-16).
Frazier (5-6, 7-12) had a 15-3 lead after the first quarter, and increased its advantage at halftime to 36-7. The visitors had a 48-11 lead heading into the fourth. The Lady Commodores had a 6-3 edge in the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.