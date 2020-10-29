The Frazier girls won the final two sets Thursday night to upset fourth-seeded Deer Lakes, 3-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA volleyball playoffs.
The Lady Commodores (11-5) advance to play Waynesburg Central in the quarterfinals Monday night. The match is set to start at 7 p.m.
The Lady Raiders defeated Seton-La Salle, 28-26, 26-24, 26-24.
Frazier opened with a 25-22 victory, but the Lady Lancers tied the match with a 25-18 win in the second set.
The Lady Commodores regained the lead with a 25-14 victory in the third set and secured the victory by taking the fourth set, 25-20.
Frazier received strong play at the net with Jensyn Hartman's 30 kills and 15 from Kaelyn Shaporka. Hartman added 16 assists.
Alexis Lovis led the Lady Commodores with 35 assists and 12 service points. Jordin Brundege had a solid defensive performance with 27 digs. Braylin Salisbury finished with four blocks.
