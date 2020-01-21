The Lady Commodores survived a tough second quarter Monday night and Frazier returned home from Fort Cherry with a 30-26 Section 3-AA victory.
Frazier (4-4, 6-10) led 12-3 after the first quarter, but had its lead sliced to 14-13 at halftime. The Lady Commodores outscored Fort Cherry (3-4, 5-9) in the third quarter, 6-3.
Kaelyn Shaporka scored nine points for Frazier. Lindsey Somers finished with seven and Delaney Warnick added 6.
Annika Rineharr led the Lady Rangers with eight points.
