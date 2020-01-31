The Frazier girls needed an extra period Friday night, but the added time was worth the effort for a 53-49 non-section overtime victory over visiting Brownsville.
The Lady Commodores (8-12) controlled the overtime, 7-3.
The Lady Falcons (11-7) led 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. The visitors maintained the lead through three quarters, 34-31. Frazier forced overtime with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kaelyn Shaporka led the way for Frazier with a game-high 24 points, four rebounds and four steals. Sierra Twigg had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Emma Seto scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals for Brownsville.
Non-section
Brownsville 12-12-10-12-3 -- 49
Frazier 9-14-8-15-7 -- 53
Frazier: Kaelyn Shaporka 24, Sierra Twigg 14 points. Brownsville: Emma Seto 15 points. Records: Brownsville (11-7), Frazier (8-12).
