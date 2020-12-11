If the Charleroi girls basketball team is going to make the playoffs for a second straight year, youth is going to play a factor.
“We have two starters back and several girls competing for starting positions and playing time, but we don’t have a senior on the team who has ever played basketball,” said third-year head coach Bill Wagner. “Keys for us, other than developing the younger players, are to stay healthy and play team basketball.”
The two returning starters are a pair of guards, junior Hannah Keranko and sophomore Leena Henderson.
The remaining starting positions will be filled by three of the following players: junior Alleah Leska, sophomores Rece Eddy and Morgan Snyder and four players from a talented freshmen class, including Bella Carroto, McKenna DeUnger, Riley Jones and Ella Sypolt.
“Our returning starters, and collectively our group of young players, will hopefully mesh well together,” Wagner said. “We expect to be competitive in our games and make the playoffs, although we know that experience truly is the greatest teacher.”
Charleroi is in Section 2-AAA along with Bentworth, Brownsville, McGuffey, South Park, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
“South Park, Waynesburg, Brownsville and McGuffey could be the top teams in the section,” said Wagner. “But, we are going to show up and play hard, and see how it goes.”
Like every other team, Charleroi is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are wearing masks, and social distancing is making coaching more difficult to be heard and for the team to breathe,” explained Wagner. “But, it is like that for everyone, and we are all doing what we have to do so we can play.”
Charleroi opens the season on Dec. 11 when the Lady Cougars host Laurel Highlands.
