The Yough defense shut down the Lady Vikings Saturday as the Lady Cougars defeated the host team of the Valley Christmas Tournament, 42-24.
Yough (3-7) led 11-2 after the first quarter and 24-11 at halftime. The Lady Cougars extended their lead to 35-15 after three quarters.
Yough's Kaylynn Odelli and Laney Gerdich shared game-scoring honors with 10 points apiece.
Valley slips to 1-10 overall with the loss.
