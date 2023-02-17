The Yough girls fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to rally over the final three quarters Thursday night in a 40-32 loss to Beaver Falls in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAA girls basketball playoffs.
Lady Cougars fall in WPIAL preliminary round
- By the Herald-Standard
